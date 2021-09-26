A TGV without passengers to auscultate the French high-speed network

The Iris 320, the “Rapid Inspection of Safety Installations” train, is a rolling laboratory that walks the rails of the network at high speed to monitor the condition of the tracks.

A particular TGV clad with cameras and sensors multiplies the round trips on the French high-speed network, without taking passengers. Its mission: to monitor the condition of the tracks and the catenary and detect the smallest of variations.

The 4530 train looks from a distance like a classic TGV which would have lived a little. Commissioned in 1992, it was chosen in the early 2000s to be transformed into a rolling laboratory.

“It is the one with the highest reliability rate,” says Samir Laoudedj, responsible for the maintenance and regeneration of high-speed lines (LGV) within SNCF Réseau. “And she remains reliable!”

The SNCF calls it Iris 320, for a “rapid inspection of safety installations” train capable of traveling at 320 km / h on certain lines. On the engine, the mention “Vigirail”.

Inspired by the “Doctor Yellow” which monitors the Japanese shinkansen lines, it took office in 2007, when the French network was becoming frankly consistent. The conventional measuring devices were too slow to be able to fit without hindering the ballet of the TGV, and they could not run at night either because of work on the tracks, explains Samir Laoudedj.

Inside Iris 320, louvers lowered so as not to attract attention, the atmosphere is quite spartan.

The eight cars have been completely refitted, with a kitchen popular for its microwave, a meeting room, a lounge, cabins for agents … Only the “VIP part”, which frequently hosts delegations of foreign operators , kept original premiere seats.

At both ends, five steps allow you to climb into “lookouts”, glazed turrets protruding from the roof – obviously equipped with cameras – from which one has an exceptional view above the train launched at full speed into the countryside.

Three cars have been converted into offices, with computers, screens and server cabinets, permanently connected to a power plant located in Saint-Denis, near Paris.

Insensitive to the jolts of the train, five agents constantly scrutinize the data sent live by a few hundred sensors, cameras and lasers scattered along the train. Thirteen antennas also make it possible to maintain a precision of the order of one meter, in order to locate any faults as well as possible.





The Iris 320 train, for “Rapid inspection of safety installations” train © CC BY-SA 2.0

“Almost all of the sensors have been developed in-house”, remarks David Niel, operations manager.

This involves, for example, monitoring the microscopic damage caused by pieces of ballast lifted by the trains and crushed by the wheels.

160,000 km every year

At more than 300 km / h, TGVs put more strain on the track, which SNCF Réseau cannot allow to deform. While Iris 320 is driving at full speed, a kind of electrocardiogram shows precisely the state of the rails, their spacing, etc.

But do not panic in front of these oscillations, reassures Samir Laoudedj: “The amplitudes are very low. The straight line does not exist. And in terms of variations, we are of the order of a millimeter.”

Warning signals are triggered in the event of a problem, immediately transmitted to the network maintenance services. “We are able to have a photo of all points of the network every fortnight,” notes the manager.

Iris 320 indeed travels according to a precise schedule on the entire French high-speed network and in Belgium to the gates of Brussels, with regular tours from Monday to Thursday and catch-up sessions on Friday. And every six months, we do all these trips in the wrong direction, at night.

But if it travels more than 160,000 km every year, the train does not monitor the tracks of Tours-Bordeaux, this line does not belong to SNCF Réseau.