After a blunder about her live from the France 2 newscast, journalist Leïla Kaddour apologizes

For several years, Nagui and the presenter of the JT of France 2, Leïla Kaddour, have been very close. In addition to working together on France Inter radio, they are very friends in everyday life… and do not hesitate to show their complicity on social networks. On Instagram, the two personalities have already appeared on vacation together with their respective families… It was in 2014, during a concert by Damon Albarn that they met… and ended up collaborating together on the show “La Bande Original “.

“Nagui, this is my very nice meeting. He has the warm blood of Mediterranean people, like me. We understand each other. We talk frankly. Today, we are unfailingly united, like an old couple! “ admitted the journalist.





This Saturday, September 25, 2021, while she presented the television news of France 2 like every weekend, Leïla Kaddour closed her news by announcing the program of the evening namely the show “The Artist” just presented by her friend Nagui: “Tonight, after the 8 p.m. newspaper, at 8:40 p.m., you have an appointment with The Artist, live… on Nagui ” she said before fixing her error: “Uh… with Nagui, on France 2!”. Moments later, the reporter apologized to her friend on Twitter.

Eleanor de la Fontaine