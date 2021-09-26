Ain. A Golden Silmo for an Oyonnax eyewear maker

The Roussilhe company therefore presented one of its frames in the designer or branded sunglasses category, in partnership with Maisons Sarah Lavoine, a Parisian decoration brand. “Getting an award won’t change our life. But an appointment shows that we are in the right direction. It is the satisfaction of a job well done ”, confided Ludovic Brochard, Managing Director of Roussilhe, a few days ago.

The Roussilhe company was created in 1979. It was taken over twenty years ago by Ludovic Brochard and Maxime Rolandeau. It employs 52 people spread over three businesses: production, in the Veyziat workshops where between sixteen and twenty people work depending on the activity; distribution, organized from Nantes, where the head office is located, which concentrates administrative, marketing and accounting functions; and finally, the sales force made up of sales representatives, responsible for visiting opticians.





See you in 2022

Each year (excluding Covid, etc.), the International Trade Fair for Eyewear, Ocular Optics and Equipment for Opticians (Silmo) brings together the world’s top professionals. And awards trophies, the Silmo d’or, in a dozen categories (technological innovations, children, sports, optician’s equipment, glasses, sunglasses, etc.). An appointment is therefore given in 2022, for an edition of Silmo as before the appearance of the Covid? Several Jura eyewear manufacturers (Special Eyes, Gouverneur Audigier, Altitude Eyewear) had decided not to make the trip, faced with the absence of many foreign partners and clients.