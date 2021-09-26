ALAPHILIPPE IS WORLD CHAMPION !!!
The French retains his title acquired at Imola! What number !!
Last mile – Alaphilippe will do it!
The Frenchman turns around in the Côte de Saint-Antoine but there is no one there! It’s won!
3 kilometers – The hunting party launches some attacks
But Julian Alaphilippe WILL BE WORLD CHAMPION! 24 seconds ahead, 2.5 kilometers from the finish!
5 kilometers – It’s over for Powless
Powless is released! While Valgren took a few meters ahead, before being caught.
5 kilometers – Julian flies off in the Saint-Antoine side!
What a performance from the Frenchman! HE IS GOING TO DO IT !
6 kilometers – It’s over for Van Aert!
Wout Van Aert’s group is one minute behind Alaphilippe.
8 kilometers – Alaphilippe always ahead
What a number for Julian, who has 20 seconds on the pursuers and 40 seconds on the Van Aert group!
10 kilometers – Colbrelli attacks
The Italian accelerates but Van Aert, Van der Poel and Sénéchal follow. They are less than 30 seconds behind Alaphilippe.
13 kilometers – 15 seconds ahead for Alaphilippe.
The French widened the gap on Valgren, Stuyven, Van Baarle and Powless: 15 seconds ahead.
17 kilometers – Alaphilippe does it again!
From the first meters of the coast of Saint Antoine, Julian Alaphilippe accelerates, followed by Styven, Valgren, Van Baarle and Powless, who are 11 seconds behind on the last crossing of the finish line. Van Aert and Van der Poel look at each other!
20 kilometers – Alaphilippe resumed
The Frenchman is taken over by a first part of the group. Florian Sénéchal is a little further, with Van Aert and Van der Poel.
21 kilometers – Madouas and Alaphilippe accelerate!
Alaphilippe takes a few meters ahead in the Côte du Pressoir!
24 kilometers – Madouas relaunches
As the turns follow one another, Valentin Madouas takes the pedal back, before being picked up. The French want to wear down their opponents.
26 kilometers – Remco Evenepoel loose
The hero of these World Championships has just recovered after a titanic job at the front for Wout Van Aert. There are more than 16 at the front, including three French (Alaphilippe, Sénéchal, Madouas).
31 kilometers – The favorites in the St Antoniusberg
The runners at the head of the race are cheered by an ever-growing crowd on the side of the roads. They cross the finish line once again before the big final packaging.
34 kilometers – Heavy work of Evenepoel
Great animator of the day, Evenepoel turns into a luxury teammate and does a lot of work at the front of the race.
35 kilometers – Alaphilippe with Voeckler
Julian Alaphilippe went back down to the car to talk to Thomas Voeckler, his coach, who gave him some instructions. Remember that runners are not equipped with earpieces.
38 kilometers – A sustained pace from the start
The riders are ahead of the split times and should cross the line in less than an hour.
42 kilometers – One minute ahead for the group of cadors
The 17 leading men have taken off the peloton, which seems resigned, with the exception of Nils Politt, Victor Campenaert and Benoît Cosnefroy, who relaunch on several occasions.
47 kilometers – The two men get up
Very restless for about twenty kilometers, Julian Alaphilippe multiplies the attacks, but the two men are caught by the pursuers, including Wout Van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel.
48 kilometers – ATTACK BY JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE!
Alaphilippe places a new acceleration! Sonny Colbrelli manages to follow, but not Wout Van Aert!
50 kilometers – 17 men in the lead
At 50 kilometers from the finish, 17 riders make up the leading group, as the last side of the Flandrien circuit approaches. the group of favorites has 20 seconds over the group of the beaten, composed of Peter Sagan and Primoz Roglic.
51 kilometers – Belgium, Italy and France in force
The chasing group, made up among others of Alaphilippe and Van Aert, has just joined the leading group. With three members, France, Italy and Belgium are in force in the leading group.
53 kilometers – Alaphilippe in shape
Set back from the start, Julian Alaphilippe blasted the race and is stepping up his efforts. Florian Sénéchal is also very present alongside his leader.
57 kilometers – Julian Alaphilippe leading the pack
The reigning world champion accelerates, well followed by Van Aert. The two favorites take a few meters ahead, with Colbrelli and Van der Poel. All the favorites are ahead.
61 kilometers – The Belgians regain control at the head of the peloton
Despite the presence of Remco Evenepoel at the head of the race, the Belgians were positioned at the head of the peloton, while the gap stabilized between 30 and 40 seconds. The objective is clear: to put Wout Van Aert in the best possible conditions.
66 kilometers – The favorites are placed in the Mokestraat
Alaphilippe, Van Aert, Van der Poel and Kwiatkowski are well placed, while Pogacar seems to be behind.
The Pole takes a few meters ahead once the summit has been crossed.
67 kilometers – Benoît Cosnefroy accelerates
While the peloton is still in the Flandrien circuit, the AG2R rider accelerates, followed by Victor Campenaerts. The two are caught by the peloton, which is still 30 seconds behind the breakaway.
70 kilometers – Tim Declercq gets up
Author of a monstrous stage, the Belgian rider cuts his effort and will reach the finish line at his own pace.
72 kilometers – Caleb Ewan cramps
The Australian sprinter, winner of five stages of the Tour de France, suffered cramps after almost 200 kilometers of effort.
74 kilometers – Many abandons since the start
Many big names had to leave the race prematurely, including Ballerini, Trentin, Cavendish, Hirschi or Van Poppel.
80 kilometers – The group of ten escaped
Nils Politt (Germany), Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Valentin Madouas (France), Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain), Jan Tratnik (Slovenia), Andrea Bagioli (Italy), Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands), Robert Stannard (Grande -Brittany), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark), Rasmus Tiller (Norway) and Neilson Pauwless (United States) make up the leading group, which keeps 25 seconds ahead.
82 kilometers – People on the roadsides
The Belgian public is present on the roadsides. The atmosphere is exceptional to accompany the runners in the last 80 kilometers. Nathan Haas decides to thank them by doing the show.
87 kilometers – 20 seconds ahead for the leading group
The nine leading riders, including Valentin Madouas, created a gap of around twenty seconds with the peloton.
A small group breaks away
Valentin Madouas tries a little acceleration. It is quickly followed by Evenepoel, Campenaerts and Van Baarle. Nils Politt takes a few meters ahead. This group of ten riders has distanced itself from the peloton.
Julian Alaphilippe at the back of the peloton
The reigning world champion is warm and refueling before the grand final.
The rhythm relaxes
While the first 150 kilometers were the scene of many twists and turns and a few crashes, the French and Belgians calm things down at the head of the peloton. The runners are currently on the Leuven circuit.
Thomas Voeckler on France 3: “Now we have to be discreet”
The coach of the France team, deprived of communication with his riders, analyzes the start of the race: “There is a spectacle and a lot of damage. Apart from Clément Russo, everyone is in the first peloton. There is a good group, you need lucidity. We helped to animate the race, now we have to be discreet. The boys know how to think, we’ll see what happens. “
Breaks in the peloton
Big tempo imposed by Tim Declercq, which leads to many breaks within the peloton. Some runners are left behind, like Caleb Ewan.
Belgium is taking matters into its own hands
While Wout Van Aert is the big favorite for the victory, Belgium positioned themselves at the head of the peloton 105 kilometers from the finish. The first runners are starting to be left behind.
The runners are grouped together
While a breakaway had formed at the start of the race, before being chased by a group of blockers, the peloton caught everyone before the last 100 kilometers.
Hello everyone
The big start of this race was given at 10:42 am, the riders are approaching the last 100 kilometers before the finish. The French, in particular Anthony Turgis and Benoît Cosnefroy, tried to dynamite the race. The end of the race can be followed on the RMC Sport app.