Alexandra (Koh-Lanta) “perched or even a little stupid”: overwhelmed by the critics, the adventurer replies

Alexandra may you have won Koh-Lanta, The 4 Lands in 2020, and to be in the cast of the current All Stars season, she does not seem still not unanimous among viewers. Some even think that she does not deserve to be back in the TF1 program. Derogatory remarks that make the main interested party jump, who nevertheless thought she had succeeded in demonstrating that she was a formidable adventurer. Pained and above all very annoyed by the critics, she reacted to them in the pages of Star TV, whose number is to be published Monday, September 27.

“I’m fed up with being taken for the outsider again, a perched girl or even a little stupid“, she regretted. And to continue:”Even having won The 4 lands, I don’t have an image as legitimate as the others, I find that crazy. I have to pull out the oars a little more to prove that I’m here. “





In the last episode of Koh-Lanta, The legend, Alexandra has in any case most certainly silenced the bad tongues when she broke a record during the trial of the sloth. Lana and Fafali’s mother managed to keep 3:26 wrapped around a log. An incredible feat that allowed her to get ahead of Jade, she who held the previous female record. Claude finally won the event after 3:47.

But never mind, Alexandra has something to be proud of. “I have to fight against prejudices like a lot of people who look like me, to be considered, but However, this will never prevent some from treating me as weak, weak, caring or perched (…). Yet I am here on this mythical test of the lazy and I want …“, she recalled on Instagram following the broadcast, revealing to have scars to remember that moment.