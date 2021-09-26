Americans take back Ryder Cup trophy

The United States, carried by a new generation as talented as uninhibited, won the Ryder Cup for the 27th time in its history, snatching the trophy from European veterans on Sunday at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Leading 11 to 5 after two first days devoted to duo events (foursomes and fourballs), the Americans had only 3.5 points to glean in twelve singles to be crowned. They did not in the least tremble in the face of Europeans condemned to a feat never achieved in the history of the competition and which will wait to be: closing a six point delay at the start of the last round.
The latter did not succeed, because, supported by some 40,000 supporters in fusion on the course nestled between cliffs and hills along Lake Michigan, the USA has never wavered. As a symbol, it was Collin Morikawa who brought the decisive half point making 14.5 and allowing to close the case. His birdie on the N.17, after an exceptional drive having approached him a few centimeters from the hole, was decisive, to finish tied with the Norwegian Viktor Hovland.
The winner of the last British Open, aged 24, is the youngest of the six rookies summoned by coach Steve Striker, especially blessed to benefit from nine players appearing among the 11 best in the world, out of the twelve that make up his team. The inexperience with the armada of European veterans has not been a brake on the success of the USA.