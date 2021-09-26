Americans win 27th Ryder Cup after crushing Europe (19-9) in 43rd edition

The miracle did not happen for Europe: during the singles session on Sunday, the United States took only 5 matches to validate their resounding success. This 43 Ryder Cup consisted of a US demonstration. Sovereigns in foursomes and in four-ball Friday and Saturday, the Americans did not let the Europeans dream of an unprecedented feat: to go up 6 points on the last day. There were only 5 1/2 points left to win and the job was done in just 5 singles games.

After victories by Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa made sure to score a decisive half point even before the end of his duel against Viktor Hovland, allowing the United States, largely in the lead since Friday, to close the deal with a minimum requirement of 14.5 points, before finishing the job with the final score of 19-9. Overall, Europe remains stuck at 14 successes to which should be added two draws.

McIlroy saves honor, Rahm and García sink

After 3 doubles losses, Rory McIlroy opened the singles session and saved his 6th campaign by beating Xander Shauffele, who has been remarkable since the start of the competition. A setback of no consequence because mass had already been said. Indeed, the following 4 matches were clearly to the advantage of Team USA, with no possibility of a turnaround.

Exceptional Friday and Saturday, the pair John Ram and Sergio García were scattered respectively by a sensational Scottie Scheffler and a Bryson DeChambeau in warrior mode. The two Spaniards have never been in the game, overwhelmed and without a solution. The scores speak for themselves. Before them, it was Shane Lowry who gave in against Patrick Cantlay, considered by many to be the best player in the world today.





Never seen !

There was only half a point to take and this contribution could only come from Collin Morikawa. On a little cloud for his first participation, he added the half point of the win by sharing with another rookie, the Norwegian Viktor Hovland, who will become the leader in European golf. The only downside for Morikawa: he missed the winning putt.

There were still 7 matches to be completed and we could already see a historic result dawning. Amid the Red Raid, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood brought in two points while Tommy Fleetwood shared with Justin Spieth. At the end of the 12 singles, the American victory speaks for itself: 19-9! This is the first time that Europe has lost so widely. The last US success with a 10-point difference dates back to… 1975, when the Old Continent was only represented by the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Sunday Singles Results

Mc Ilroy (Europe) beats ScHotele (United States): 3 & 2

Cantlay (United States) def. Lowry (Europe): 4 & 2

Scheffler (United States) beats Rahm (Europe): 4 & 3

DeChambeau (United States) beats García (Europe): 3 & 2

Morikawa (United States) beats Hovland (Europe): 1up

Johnson (USA) beats Casey (Europe): 1up

Koepka (United States) def.Wiesberger (Europe): 2 & 1

Poulter (Europe) beats Finau (United States): 3 & 2

Thomas (United States) beats Hatton (Europe) 4 & 3

Westwood (Europe) beats English (United States): 1up

Spieth (United States) shares Fleetwood (Europe)

Berger (United States) beats Fitzpatrick (Europe): 1up

