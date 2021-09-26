Ana Ka’s awesome weight loss

VIDEO – The 33-year-old young woman appeared in the third episode of TF1’s telecrochet, the slim figure after losing 53 kilos.

A week ago, Leo created a surprise by appearing in “The Voice all stars” totally transformed, to such an extent that Jenifer, Zazie, Patrick Fiori, Florent Pagny and Mika almost did not recognize him. Saturday evening, a new surprise awaited the coaches of the anniversary edition of the TF1 telecrochet. Indeed, for her second participation, Ana Ka was displayed with a slim figure. “Before, I was a little different, even very different. I had bangs, wore a plus size jumpsuit but lost a lot of weight. 53 kilos, we’re not going to lie to each other, it’s the weight of a girlfriend that I lost and that I had on my back for years ”, said the singer in her portrait. “I grew up personally. Already I became a mother which was a total upheaval. And artistically too, I’ve been lucky enough to be on stage for five years ”, she added facing a shocked Nikos Aliagas.

In 2016, in season 5 of “The Voice”, the candidate, originally from Brin-sur-Seille in Meurthe-et-Moselle and now 33 years old, had seduced the four coaches with her resumption of Heavy cross of Gossip and had joined Garou’s team. For her return to the telecrochet, Ana Ka, Anaïs Dupont of her real name, chose XXL by Mylène Farmer. A reinterpretation that only convinced Florent Pagny who was the only one to turn around. “I stole it from Garou, remembered the singer. She always deserves to be there. This is my register. You offer it so well. It’s very high level and you have your place. ”

Before participating in “The Voice”, Ana Ka won the Miss Ronde Île-de-France contest in 2013 and was runner-up to Miss Ronde France 2014. The same year, the young woman appeared for the first time in More beautiful life . In the successful soap opera of France 3, she played for several weeks Amandine Turpin, an obese 17-year-old high school student, judged on her physique by her classmates.

