Angela Merkel bows out on stinging political setback

The Christian Democratic Party (CDU) is facing an unprecedented political setback, which will cause turmoil internally and promises a complicated succession of Angela Merkel.

Failed exit in sight for Angela Merkel: her conservative camp is credited with a score of unprecedented weakness in the history of modern Germany in Sunday’s legislative elections and is preparing for a difficult tomorrow.

“It is clear that the losses are bitter,” admitted in the evening the secretary general of his Christian Democratic Party (CDU), Paul Ziemiak.

Merkel’s CDU below 30%: a first

According to the first estimates, the movement would obtain only 24% to 25% of the votes, against 32.8% in the previous election of 2017. Never in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany had it finished under the 30% threshold. The movement is slightly ahead of the Social Democrats.

Despite this setback, its leader Armin Laschet claimed, like the Social Democrats, the right to try to form a majority coalition in parliament and thus succeed Angela Merkel in the chancellery. But the party mood remains hungover after 16 years in power as the Chancellor.

“The result is very bad for the CDU, unacceptable,” says Gereon Stieler, a 26-year-old activist met in Berlin during an election evening organized in a funeral atmosphere. Within the base, the settling of scores with regard to the historical figure of the party has begun.

“Merkel should have invested earlier” in the campaign in favor of Armin Laschet, struggling in the polls for months already, because “she remains very popular”, judge Daniel Gerjets, 34 years old. However, for a long time she chose to stand back so as not to overshadow her potential successor, appearing only late in the face of bad polls.

Armin Laschet’s choice called into question

“Laschet did not succeed in making her forget”, regrets another 84-year-old sympathizer, Alfons Thesing.

Supplier to five of the eight chancellors since 1949, the German center-right could find itself on the opposition benches for the first time since 2005. What tarnishes the announced political retirement of Angela Merkel. For the magazine Der Spiegel, it is first of all the bad choice of the conservatives, who have designated “the disastrous Armin Laschet” as leader, which is in question.





The latter never succeeded in persuading that he had the build of a chancellor. He had won only forceps during the primaries of the right in the spring against his Bavarian rival – much more popular – Markus Söder. He saw his rating erode after the deadly floods in mid-July, when he was filmed hilariously during a serious speech by the German president.

“Laschet’s way of acting – during the floods but not only – caused a loss of confidence and reputation of the CDU. Suddenly she found herself in a position of challenger to which she was not. prepared and noticed it afterwards, “political scientist Thorsten Faas of the Free University of Berlin told AFP.

Loss of benchmarks and “great void” after Merkel

He also points to the responsibility of Angela Merkel who did not bring out new personalities behind her, “in fact leaving a great void, first at the head of the party, now probably also at the chancellery”.

Added to this is a loss of ideological benchmarks. During the Merkel years, and after the Helmut Kohl era, the German right moved to the center, notably on questions of immigration, society, and even social issues. Its most conservative voters have gone for the far right or the liberal FDP party.

“All the years of government have partly erased the programmatic specificity” of the CDU party, analyzes political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte of the University of Duisburg. “It is difficult today, beyond the ability to manage crisis situations that arise, to know what is the essence” of the movement, he said.

After the centrist years of the Merkel era, it is not excluded that the party will soon have at its head a more right-wing figure, such as Friedrich Merz, who is awaiting his turn.