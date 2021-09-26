Angelus: the Pope asks Christians not to consider themselves an elite

Dominus vobiscum. And cum spiritu tuo. Sit nomen Benedicat your omnipotens Deus, Pa ter, and Fi lius, and Spiritus Sanctus.

Oremus. Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine, Mentibus nostris infunde; ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

And Verbum caro factum est. And habitávit in nobis. Ave Maria …

Prayer of the Angelus

The angel of the Lord brought the announcement to Mary

And she conceived of the Holy Ghost.

Hail Mary, full of grace, ….

The lord is with you

You are blessed among all women

And Jesus, the fruit of your womb, is blessed.

Saint Mary, mother of God

Pray for us, poor sinners

Now, and at the hour of our death.





Here is the Handmaid of the Lord

Be it done to me according to your word.

Hail Mary, full of grace

The lord is with you

You are blessed among all women

And Jesus, the fruit of your womb, is blessed.

Saint Mary, mother of God

Pray for us, poor sinners

Now, and at the hour of our death.

And the Word became flesh

And he lived among us.

Hail Mary, full of grace

The lord is with you

You are blessed among all women

And Jesus, the fruit of your womb, is blessed.

Saint Mary, mother of God

Pray for us, poor sinners

Now, and at the hour of our death.

Pray for us, holy Mother of God

So that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray.

May your grace, Lord, be poured out in our hearts. Through the angel’s message, you made known to us the Incarnation of your beloved Son, lead us, by his passion and by his cross to the glory of the resurrection. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Glory to the Father, to the Son and to the Holy Spirit. As He was in the beginning, Now and Always forever and ever. (3 times)

Apostolic or papal blessing

The Lord be with you.

And with your mind.

Blessed be the Name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord who created heaven and earth.

Almighty God bless you. The Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.