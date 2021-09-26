Ansu Fati scorer for his return, Barça relaunches against Levante

The player: Fati has not lost the sense of goal

Injured since November 2020, Ansu Fati entered in the 81st minute under the ovation of Camp Nou, after a year of treating a serious knee injury. The Spanish international healed his return by scoring the third goal of the match (90th + 2) with a dry strike near the surface. A first goal with the number 10 on the back, which he inherited after the departure of Lionel Messi.