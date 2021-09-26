Ansu Fati scorer for his return, Barça relaunches against Levante

The match: 3-0
Quiet Sunday for FC Barcelona. Three days after another poor performance on the lawn of Cadiz (0-0), the Catalans reassured themselves by easily beating a weak team from Levante (3-0) during the 7th day of La Liga. They temporarily return to 5th place before challenging Atlético Madrid, Valencia and Real Madrid in their next Championship matches.
With deputy Alfred Schreuder on the bench (sent off against Cadiz, Ronald Koeman was suspended), Barça made the difference from the first quarter of an hour of the match. Memphis Depay launched his team by causing and converting a penalty in the 6th minute, before Luuk de Jong doubled the bet on a very good service from Sergiño Dest in the box (14th).
With five players under 23 at kickoff, the Blaugranas delivered an attractive performance. For his second consecutive start, Gavi (17) even came close to scoring his first goal on a long ball from Mingueza. But the player from the Masia missed his lob against Fernandez (38th).
The Levante goalkeeper put in a good performance. He was particularly distinguished by an exit in the feet of Depay (36th) while the Dutchman tried to dribble him from the left after a deep pass from the young Nico Gonzalez (19). He then slammed a header from the former Lyon (43rd) and lay down on a low strike (49th).
1
Luuk de Jong scored his first goal for FC Barcelona. He has played three Championship games since arriving in Catalonia this summer.
The player: Fati has not lost the sense of goal
Injured since November 2020, Ansu Fati entered in the 81st minute under the ovation of Camp Nou, after a year of treating a serious knee injury. The Spanish international healed his return by scoring the third goal of the match (90th + 2) with a dry strike near the surface. A first goal with the number 10 on the back, which he inherited after the departure of Lionel Messi.