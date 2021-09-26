arrest of a man suspected of having killed a teacher

Aged 28, his victim was found dead, under a pile of leaves, in a park in the capital. The suspect was taken into custody.

Last week a 28-year-old British teacher – Sabina Nessa – was killed. His body was found by a passerby in a park in London. It was hidden under a pile of leaves. Sunday, September 26, early in the morning, the police arrested a man suspected of being his murderer. “A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 3 a.m. at an address in East Sussex,” said a statement consulted by Agence France-Presse. He was taken into custody ”.

The teacher, who lived in south-east London, was missing as she left her home to a bar a five-minute walk from her home, according to UK news agency PA.





A murder that questions the safety of women

The Met Police did not say if this man was the one they had actively sought for several days, seen near the place of the kidnapping on a CCTV tape. Two other people, a 38-year-old man and another in his 40s, with no apparent connection, had previously been arrested by Scotland Yard, before being released.

On Friday evening, hundreds of people gathered in south-east London for a moving vigil in honor of the teacher, provided with bouquets, candles or signs, to show their solid

