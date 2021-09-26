Arsenal win North London Derby and push Tottenham to Emirates

What could be better than a North London Derby to take advantage of this Sunday day? Not much, will answer many lovers of the round ball in England. Arsenal and Tottenham, two teams with opposing dynamics, crossed swords this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, as part of the 6th day of the Premier League. After a nightmarish start to the season, the Red and Whites have regained their colors and remain on 2 straight wins (1-0). On the contrary, the Spurs, after a brilliant start, sank to the score of 3-0 in their last two outings in the league. Under the eyes of legend Thierry Henry, the Gunners shone and regaled their supporters against their eternal rival (3-1).

Smith Rowe does the show, PEA pays homage to the “King”

Mikel Arteta’s men, who found their base man, Xhaka, in the midfield after the 3 suspension games purged by the Swiss, started this shock from the right end. Arsenal had a better start, both in the state of mind and in the use of the ball. It is therefore quite logical that Smith Rowe was ahead of a Sanchez who was too wait-and-see to win over a cross from Saka, himself well offset by Odegaard in the heart of a nice collective movement (1-0, 12th). ESR has also become, at 21 years and 60 days, the youngest Arsenal player to score in a derby since Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The visitors were clearly not there and, urged by their home crowd, Arsenal tried to drive home the point. Partey tried from afar but stumbled over a vigilant Lloris (16th), just like Aubameyang, who missed the frame (17th). Tottenham’s first reaction came through Son, trying his luck in a tight angle, but Ramsdale was watching (22nd). Far from being sufficient in the face of completely vacated premises.





On an action initiated by a recovery from Ramsdale and fueled by a series of triangle games on the left, PEA, served on a plateau after a masterful breakthrough from Smith Rowe, made the break (2-0, 27 ‘). The Gabonese took the opportunity to imitate the mythical celebration of “King” Henry. As if to keep the heads of Nuno Espirito Santo’s players well sunk under the water, Saka in turn deceived Lloris after enjoying some success in the box, facing an unhappy Kane and guilty of losing the ball in front. the surface of the Gunners (3-0, 34th).

Unhappy and clumsy Kane, too late reaction from Spurs

After an end of the first act falling in intensity, the Portuguese coach of Spurs decided to make 2 changes to reverse the dynamic by bringing out a transparent Alli, and a Tanganga in difficulty at the Emirates for Skipp and Emerson. However, the Gunners were starting again on the same basis, imposing significant pressure and still doing so badly in the offensive transitions, while managing defensively. Kane still couldn’t do it, colliding with Ramsdale (61st) before missing his dive in the box (63rd). Arsenal eased off in the final half hour, leaving Tottenham to progress on the pitch.

If Lloris intervened in front of “Aubam” (68th) then Saka (73rd), Son gave hope to his family by victoriously resuming an offering from Reguilon (3-1, 79th) for what will remain as the first goal cashed by Ramsdale with its new colors. The last tense minutes that Gunners fans might have feared didn’t really take place, in a generally managed endgame, although they can thank a flawless Ramsdale fending off a mischievous strike from Lucas on his bar (90th + 2 ). With this resounding victory, Arsenal are back on par with their opponents of the day in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta can breathe and savor after this match that could well serve as a reference, while Nuno Espirito Santo has something to worry about after this new heavy setback.

