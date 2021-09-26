ASSE, Girondins, Stade Rennais – Mercato: when Puel does everything and its opposite in the Niang file …

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

M’Baye Niang and ASSE, it’s definitely a story. As a reminder, several months ago, the striker, who was playing at Stade Rennais at the time, came to Forez to undergo his medical examination to be loaned for the second part of last season. This summer, at the very end of the transfer window, Niang was once again close to ASSE.

The two parties, namely Stade Rennais and ASSE had reached an agreement on the morning of the last day of the transfer window. But in the afternoon, Claude Puel had changed his mind. Result, it is the Uruguayan Ignacio Ramirez who landed in Sainté.

A few minutes ago, the Team told another good story: M’Baye Niang, in recent days, when he was getting closer to the Girondins, received another phone call from …. Claude Puel. Who wanted to make him come … as a joker! But Niang, he did not change his mind and said yes to the Girondins.



