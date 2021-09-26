ASSE: Puel will play his head against Lyon

Red lantern of Ligue 1 and still in search of his first victory, Saint-Etienne is in full crisis according to the words of his trainer Claude Puel (see the brief of yesterday at 9:14 p.m.), who will play big on the occasion of the derby scheduled for next Sunday against Olympique Lyonnais.

Evoking a “climate of end of reign”, the newspaper L’Equipe indeed affirms that a defeat vis-a-vis the neighbor would seal definitively the fate of a technician whose supporters demanded the departure at the end of the new rout on Saturday against Nice (0-3). Also weakened with the players, like his clash with Denis Bouanga, who preferred to take a shower rather than listen to his instructions at half-time after being replaced against the Aiglons, the technician no longer benefits from the immunity despite his general manager costume.





The Castres contract ends next June and dismissing him would therefore cost less than at a certain time. Above all, co-president Roland Romeyer supports his reluctance to any criticism less and less. Bernard Caazzo, he still supports him, but will be forced to review his position in the event of a setback against Les Gones …

by Romain Lantheaume on 09/26/2021 at 9:24 p.m.




