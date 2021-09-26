At the writers’ congress in Tunis, French liberates but sometimes frustrates

Imposed or chosen, the French language can open up to the world but its use is sometimes frustrating to reflect intimate emotions, according to renowned authors gathered this weekend in Tunis for the very first world congress of French-speaking writers.

“What does writing in French mean?”, The event, organized at the instigation of the Franco-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani (Prix Goncourt with “Chanson Douce”) and the Etonnants Voyageurs festival, brought together dozens of French-speaking writers in literary debates and workshops.

Leila Slimani was invested in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron with a mission of “refounding the Francophonie”. “I immediately thought that the best people to analyze what was wrong with the Francophonie were the writers,” she told AFP.

His goal ? “To eradicate, to dust off the Francophonie”, to show that it is “not a repulsive institution, a legacy of Françafrique” and that French literature is “a world literature, creolized, pollinated”.

– “A kind of sorrow” –

Hence the idea of ​​questioning writers on their relationship to the French language and identity.

Born in Morocco, Leila Slimani, 39, admits “a complex relationship” with French. While coming from a French-speaking and Francophile family, “I sometimes had a kind of sorrow in not understanding why I did not have, with Arabic, the same relationship as with French”.

At the same time, it was a driving force for her, which “favored the gesture of writing”.

Fawzia Zouari, a 66-year-old Tunisian author, has devoted a book to her choice to write in French (“Molière et Shéhérazade”). Daughter of a religious dignitary, she received an education in Arabic, before falling in love with the French language.

“I started a trip, it fell on me like a torrent, I think languages ​​choose you”, she explains. After studying French and Arabic, she opted for the language of Molière, not daring to write in Arabic.





“It is the language of the Koran, of the supreme style, of the only writer compared to whom we are only secondary writers, and I wanted to be a writer altogether.”

In his eyes, French is also a “bearer of universal values”. And its use should be defended in Tunisia and throughout North Africa, while “it is regressing” under the effect “in particular of Islamist ideology”.

“There is a political front which tries to pass the French-speaking people for traitors, people who would still be for colonization”, she denounced. Making a “big difference” between France and French, she called for “de-dramatizing the link with the French language, emancipating oneself from the colonial past, re-adopting this language in a new and peaceful way”.

Conversely, for Togolese Sami Tchak, 61, writing in French was not a choice: “my mother tongue, Tem, is not a written language, I learned to read and write in French. “.

For the author of “The color of the writer”, the real question is that of “the historical dependence between France and its former colonies”. “The French-speaking literatures of Africa can only flourish in relation to what Paris chooses and considers to be an important literature”, according to him.

– “A beautiful relationship” –

What also worries the writer is his difficulty in describing the intimate emotions of his childhood: “I sometimes feel more comfortable in French with what comes from my head than with what comes from my stomach” .

Djaili Amadou Amal, 46, (Goncourt des lycéens with “Les Impatientes”) has for his part “a good relationship” with French. “The language with which I communicate, and for us Cameroonians with more than 240 ethnicities and 200 languages, that means a lot”.

Like Sami Tchak, she has the impression of not always being able to “translate her thoughts exactly from one language to another”.

On the other hand, his generation does not perceive French as “the language of the colonizer”, it is “something natural”. Besides, she laughs saying “speak French from the Francophonie, a Fulani French or a Fula-French”.

Uncomplicated, she “uses French to promote Fulani culture, to describe (her) society”. “Thanks to that, all my compatriots know today what Fulani women feel in North Cameroon. It is very important”.