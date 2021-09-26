Aurore Delplace pregnant, the actress of Un si grand soleil displays her baby bumb with superb photos on Instagram

Currently 38 weeks pregnant, Aurore Delplace has posted new pregnancy photos on her Instagram account. The star of the series Such a great sun proudly displays her rounded belly.
In a short time, Aurore Delplace will discover the joys of motherhood. Last May, the interpreter of Johanna Lemeur in Such a great sun announced, in a humorous video, to be pregnant with her first child, the fruit of her love affair with actor and comedian Kevin Levy. A much hoped-for pregnancy for the 34-year-old actress, who is due to give birth to a baby boy in October. “We were very scared at the start because there were some little pitfalls before. The little end is completely expected, it’s a bit like a precious stone“, she told us a few months ago.
Aurore Delplace reveals her very rounded belly
As the term of her pregnancy is fast approaching, Aurore Deplace has unveiled her very rounded belly in sublime photos published on his Instagram account. Dressed in a sleeveless white lace vest and a hat, the mom-to-be, 38 weeks pregnant, tenderly caresses her baby bump on black and white shots immortalized by her partner on screen Naïma Rodric. The interpreter of Lucille Salama in the fiction of France 2 will also have a very important role in the life of the unborn baby since she will be his godmother, as the two actresses revealed to us during the Series Mania Festival.
Internet users are won over
As with each of her appearances on Instagram, Aurore Delplace has melted Internet users. “Beautiful“, commented Pascal Obispo.”Gorgeous !“, reacted Rebecca Hampton.”The most beautiful in the world“, raved the future dad Kevin Levy, visibly in love as on the first day.”It is so beautiful a woman who carries life“,”Very pretty future mom“,”So beautiful and so talented“, wrote several fans of the actress, who must use stratagems to hide her stomach on the screen.”Johanna has a new, larger wardrobe. I’m lucky to have only gotten a belly, so when I’m sitting, you can’t see a thing. Otherwise I carry around files or a big bag that I put in front of me“, she explained to Star TV. To discover Aurore Delplace’s baby bump, it’s here!