Australian cyclist uses GPS to recreate Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ coverage

Just thirty years ago, Nirvana brought the underground into the mainstream with the album “Nevermind” and their first track “Smell Like Teen Spirit”, which did not come without some betrayal of Kurt’s punk precepts. Cobain and his cronies. But it remains cult to the point that some people go crazy, says the Guardian. This is the case of Pete Stokes, who rode about 150 kilometers on a bicycle, around the city of Adelaide in Australia, to sketch the outline of the famous baby of the album cover, with a slightly angry face. (perhaps to illustrate the latter’s recent complaint against the group for “Child pornography”?).

The baby from the cover of “Nevermind” recreated on Strava by Pete Stokes. | Pete Stokes Instagram.





Pete Stokes didn’t forget the dollar bill either, making the perfect remake. This whole little table took about eight hours for the latter, not counting stops for snacks.

“Nirvana has its place in my record collection. When this album came out, I was in high school, I was about 14, and that’s when you form your love of music ”, Pete Stoke told the Australian Guardian. This 40-year-old is a national parks project manager.

Pete Stokes is used to drawing on Strava with his bicycle. Here, a dragon. | Pete Stokes Instagram.

And this is not his first attempt. The cyclist also drew Beethoven on Strava for the composer’s 250th birthday, as well as dinosaurs, dragons, foxes and a selfie.

Runners and cyclists all over the world are making art on Strava, from Darth Vader to marriage proposals. Sometimes, in addition to the tributes and well-meaning messages, there are more… crass attempts.