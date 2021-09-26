Autostar Performance P600: a compact and manoeuvrable motorhome

Autostar launches its most compact profile: the Performance P600, which is suitable for the road and the city. Its interior layout ticks all the boxes, despite the lack of a bedroom. Text and photos Eric Haroutel.

the Autostar Performance P600 motorhome has two particularly interesting characteristics:

it is a small width motorhome

there is no bedroom (and therefore offers a drop-down bed as the main bed)

A formula that allows him to reserve a maximum of space in the living room, without consequences on the template.

A small-sized motorhome …

Autostar is expanding its Performance range with a fourth low-profile van on Fiat. In addition to its reduced width of 2.16m (compared to 2.31m for the brand’s other motorhomes), its length does not exceed 6.12m, which makes it the most compact of the Autostar (excluding van) and the most handy. Led by the standard 120 hp engine, its size is perfectly suited for driving on small roads, but also in town where parking will no longer be a problem.

… which does not prevent a complete layout

On the layout side, the P600 skips the bedroom that replaces an electric drop-down bed of 140 x 190cm max. The space saving thus obtained allows the development of a spacious front-facing living room which can also serve as an extra bed. The rear part is devoted to the toilet area: we will appreciate the numerous storage spaces and the independent shower. The kitchen has an honest storage capacity and a large refrigerator.





Technical sheet

L x W x H: 6.12 x 2.16 x 2.79m

6.12 x 2.16 x 2.79m PTAC: 3500 kg / 624 kg

3500 kg / 624 kg CG places / night / meal: 4/4/6

4/4/6 Sleeps: 140/115 x 190 cm electric drop-down bed, 140/117 x 200 cm extra bed

140/115 x 190 cm electric drop-down bed, 140/117 x 200 cm extra bed Main standard equipment : ABS, ESC, driver and passenger airbag, cruise control, cabin air conditioning, XL living area door with mosquito net, Truma 4000w heating / hot water, 141l AES refrigerator

: ABS, ESC, driver and passenger airbag, cruise control, cabin air conditioning, XL living area door with mosquito net, Truma 4000w heating / hot water, 141l AES refrigerator Rate : from 60,000 euros

