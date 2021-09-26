Beijing stages the release of Meng Wanzhou, heiress of the Huawei empire

STORY – Two Canadian nationals, detained for 1000 days in China, were released alongside the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecoms giant, in a prisoner swap that smacks of the Cold War.

Correspondent in Asia

High heels, scarlet dress. The heiress of the Huawei empire took care of every detail before appearing on the catwalk, framed by the Chinese flag, scratched on the cabin of the Air China Boeing which brought her back to Shenzhen on Saturday. Meng Wanzhou greeted with a smile the crowd gathered on the tarmac, before descending the steps covered with a red carpet, after nearly three years of house arrest in his luxurious villa in Vancouver, the epilogue of a diplomatic standoff and judicial between China, the United States and Canada.

The financial director of the Chinese telecoms giant was treated to a welcoming ceremony worthy of a head of state, presented as a victory for the Middle Kingdom against the world’s leading power. “If there is a color to hope, then it must be the red of the Chinese flag”, said the 49-year-old leader, praising the efforts of the “motherland” in tune with media coverage with a decidedly nationalist tone.