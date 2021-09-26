Béziers now has its own local currency, Francs Biterrois for shopping in shops

For a few days, new banknotes have been circulating among traders in Béziers (Hérault). A new currency has appeared: the Francs Biterrois (FB). The idea launched several months ago has therefore materialized. The objective sought is to support local trade and to encourage municipal staff, as a first step, to do their shopping in town thanks to a financial incentive.

1 euro = 2 FB

Operation is like that of restaurant vouchers. For 100 euros invested (therefore 200 BF spent), the city contributes up to 50% of its value within the limit of an annual ceiling thanks to social works. The rest is the responsibility of the employee, allowing him to save 100%. A significant gain for the 2,000 municipal agents of Béziers (CCAS included).

For the moment, 260 merchants and restaurants in the perimeter of the city center, Polygone included, accept these new cuts of 5, 10, and 20 FB. They are identifiable by a sticker at the entrance of each store. Others are expected to join this list in the coming weeks.

Traders using Béziers francs are identifiable thanks to this sticker © Radio France

– Stéfane POcher

Banknotes of 5, 10 and 20 BF with Béziers personality on each denomination: Jean Moulin, Pierre-Paul Riquet, Fernand Castelbon de Beauxhostes

14,000 Swiss francs are in circulation for the moment. The idea is to allow Béziers to have its own local, as is the case for example in the Basque Country.





The city of Béziers is approaching businesses in Béziers to encourage them by the end of the year to offer this new currency and involve them in this process.

Tamper-proof tickets with hologram and border

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, an operation “Offer Francs Biterrois” will be launched.

To date, only about sixty employees of the town hall of Béziers have bought this new currency. But the city does not despair. The tickets went on sale only a few days ago. The public also has the possibility if they wish to buy FB at the tourist office but without the municipal boost.