Carlos Sotto Mayor, the ex of Jean-Paul Belmondo, responds to criticism of his book and ensures that the actor found his work “very funny”

In a portrait drawn by Release, the former companion of Jean-Paul Belmondo, Carlos Sotto Mayor, responds to the family of the deceased actor and ensures that he wanted to write the preface to his book so much he appreciated it.
“Me, it is not important, it is Jean-Paul who counts.” They weren’t married, and yet Carlos sotto mayor cry Jean-Paul Belmondo “like a widow”, written in the Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September edition of Release the journalist Guillaume Tion, in the portrait he paints about the one that is not unanimous in the entourage of the actor. After the end of her romance in the 1980s with the actor, the one who had been seen in three films with him (The misfit, Happy Easter and The solitary) had gone to Portugal. But, forty years later, a huge twist: in March 2020, Jean-Paul Belmondo had recalled it, in full confinement. Her friend Charles Gérard having died in 2019, she had more or less taken his place. “She brings life, cooks, dresses the beast, fates it, spends holidays with it”, summarizes the daily.
The release of his book has “shocked” the Belmondo family
The 60-year-old describes their relationship as “a passion that has become a loving friendship”. He nicknamed her “the little”. The one who is therefore considered the last companion of Jean-Paul Belmondo, with this late flashback, is once again in the spotlight with the release of his book in which she evokes in particular her crises of jealousy. Jean-Paul, my man from Rio was published last September 22, only sixteen days after the death of the actor who died at the age of 88. A timing that has “shocked” Bébel’s family let their lawyer, Me Godest, know. “Of course, Jean-Paul Belmondo liked to have fun, but Carlos Sotto Mayor exhausted him and took advantage of him to make his media comeback“, deplores the advice. What the main interested party denies. According to her, the release of her book was planned for a long time.
He had to sign the preface of the book
“It’s not a commercial stunt at all. I would have done it too late if I had wanted to do this “, ensures in the columns of Release Carlos Sotto Mayor. She even claims that Jean-Paul Belmondo was aware of this editorial project that he had, according to her, even read. “Jean-Paul found that what I had written was very funny. He was telling me : ‘So, Petite, is your book progressing?‘”, recalls in Release the one that indicates that he “had to write the preface”. “He didn’t have time. I did not know that he was going to die now. The book was already scheduled for release this fall “, continues Carlos Sotto Mayor. What its publisher, Flammarion, confirms to Release.
