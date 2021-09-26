China has already banned cryptocurrencies at least 7 times!

China’s relationship with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies has arguably been very strained over the years, when activity was permitted, albeit partially.

But that relationship appears to be coming to an end, as China has tightened the bans on multiple occasions, taking various approaches to achieve it.

The most recent ban is a reiteration by the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central financial institution, to remind all of its citizens that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are absolutely banned.

Any citizen or business transacting would engage in illegal activity and be punished according to the law, Chinese authorities warned today.

China has banned bitcoin at least 7 times. But the restrictions continue to impact different aspects of how cryptocurrencies are used, their markets, and their ecosystem.

Below, we take a look at 4 different ways China has sought to ban or veto the use of Bitcoin in its territory over the years.

Banks support national government bans

The first restriction came in as early as 2013. At the time, the restriction was aimed at banks so that they would not allow transactions related to cryptocurrencies, such as, for example, a transaction to buy BTC by wire transfer.

Last June, the government again banned banks from allowing such transactions.

Likewise, in May 2021, payment institutions and applications were asked not to offer services allowing cryptocurrency-related activities. The volatility of the market for these assets was taken into account as one of the risks for which the authorities justified the measure.

Such justifications have also been used to enforce the law, such as the alleged cryptocurrency money laundering that led to the dismantling of 380 groups and the arrest of 2,400 suspects in July of this year. According to authorities, the cryptocurrency funds came from cases of telephone fraud.





Close the doors: bitcoin trading banned in China

China has also banned the use of fiat currency through shops and businesses that use cryptocurrencies or are the gateway to products and services that bring users together with cryptocurrencies.

This is the case of exchanges cryptocurrencies, which were banned in 2017. Since then, exchanges such as Huobi and Binance have chosen to flee China and base their operations in other regulatory jurisdictions.

However, authorities followed through and in July of this month, access to Binance’s website was blocked, preventing users in China from continuing to trade on the site.

Bitcoin advertising banned in China

As late as July 2021, authorities clarified that cryptocurrency-related activities are prohibited, including commercial displays.

In this regard, it is worth remembering the bans on holding public events on cryptocurrencies in hotels and shopping malls, to which the city of Guanzhou.

The same was true for ICOs, which were banned in 2017, but in February 2021 the ban was reiterated by a decree that went into effect in May.

The last link: bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining

In addition to the ban, we must add the veto against mining, which began in May of this year.

These measures have been adopted by several regions of China, where in some of them, villagers have been asked to report the presence of mining farms.

While in the past, it has been warned against the centralization of bitcoin mining on its territory, currently, this activity is prohibited in 8 provinces of China, which has generated a massive exodus of minors to other regions of the country. world like the United States and Kazakhstan. These measures would have been proposed in 2019, under the excuse of energy waste.

Today, miners freely enjoy other energy options around the world, such as in the state of Texas, the United States, or Paraguay.

Some experts believe China has banned mining for the purpose of killing bitcoin, but it is clear that a government’s decisions do not harm the original decentralized cryptocurrency and protocol.

The price of bitcoin may suffer a bit from rumors and news, as can the hash rate, but it is truly China that is forbidding itself from participating in a technology that is revolutionizing the world.