Christine Kelly sublime at 30, the host shares a magnificent souvenir photo

On her Instagram account, Christine Kelly surprised her fans on Sunday, September 26, by sharing a photo of her when she was 30 years old. The opportunity for the CNews presenter to remember the young woman she was.
It is time for memories for Christine Kelly. Every day from 7 p.m., and since 2019, the former columnist of TPMP anime Facing the info on CNews, one of the channel’s flagship programs in terms of audiences. But before making herself known as a member of Cyril Hanouna’s gang and then Eric Zemmour’s interlocutor, the journalist already had a certain notoriety and a busy career in the news world. After starting on Archipel 4 in Guadeloupe, where she hosted a show, she then went on to work as a presenter before joining LCI where she presented the morning papers, then to join the CSA until 2018. A long road traveled by Christine Kelly, who remembers today the young woman she was in her infancy.
Christine Kelly unveils her “creed” when she was 30
On her Instagram account, Sunday, September 26, she has unveiled a photo of her taken when she was 30. Dressed and dressed in an evening dress, we see the sublime journalist with a flute of champagne in her hand. “At 30, my credo was: the noise of your friends does not build you, the noise of your enemies does not break you“, wrote Christine Kelly in English in the caption of this photo, as a precious mantra that she has clung to throughout her career to climb the ranks and become who she is now.
The journalist regrets the departure of Eric Zemmour
A nice memory for Christine Kelly who now has one less member in her team of Facing the info : Éric Zemmour. While the polemicist has been cultivating the mystery of his candidacy for the presidential election for several months, he was recently ousted from the CNews channel, to which the CSA asked not to involve him on the air, considering him as “an actor in the national political debate”for whom speaking time is now short. “Personally, I regret not having it on this set anymore“, had thus entrusted, the closed face, Christine Kelly on his plate the day after the entry into force of this decision. “Even if we disagree with this decision of the CSA, we are obliged to respect the institution. I admit to being sad for the freedom of expression and for the plurality of opinions which are very dear to me.“, she added.
