Costco supermarkets are once again rationing toilet paper purchases

Between strong demand and supply difficulties, American large-scale distribution fears a risk of shortage on the shelves if panic seizes customers.

Eternal worry, the fear of a shortage of toilet paper reappears in the United States. On Thursday, the retail chain Costco decided to limit the number of packages purchased by its customers. This is also the case with paper towels and even some bottled water bottles.

The fourth distributor in the country is indeed worried about possible future shortages on the shelves of its stores, between a still very strong demand and great difficulties in having its merchandise delivered.

Shortage … of drivers

If the pandemic slows down in the United States, there are still several thousand deaths on certain days due to Covid-19 and some states such as Texas have still high infection rates. A situation that leads to over-storage of essential products, often for fear of further confinement.

And toilet paper is the first victim of these “panic” purchases. Added to this are the difficulties in getting the products to the stores. When they come from abroad, the great difficulties of sea freight delay deliveries while the United States can no longer find enough truck drivers to transport the goods.





France spared

For the moment, there is no reason to panic. The suppliers promise to meet the needs, provided they do not rob the stores too quickly. Such a situation had also appeared during the emergence of the epidemic in spring 2020, in the United States and the United Kingdom. Several brands like Costco had decided to limit the number of purchases.

In France, the situation is not comparable. Invited at the beginning of September on BFM Business, the boss of Lidl France, Michel Biero had reassured: “There will be no shortage, neither of pasta, nor of toilet paper, nor of flour”. For France, the main delays to be expected concern goods from Asia. Delays which could also impose a rise in prices, for example on toys at Christmas.