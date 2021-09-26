Death of Status Quo founding member Alan Lancaster

The English guitarist who moved to Australia left the hard rock band in 1985. He was 72 years old.

The hard rock band Status Quo loses one of its founding members. Alan Lancaster who was his bassist from 1962, when the formation was still called The Scorpions, in 1985, died this Sunday, surrounded by his family at his home in Sidney. Suffering from multiple sclerosis, the musician had however joined his former comrades for a farewell tour in 2013.

Alan Lancaster had founded Status Quo with his London schoolmate Francis Rossi who was singing in 1962. A few years later, they were joined by their drummer John Coghlan and called themselves The Specters before opting for Traffic. Recruited in 1967, guitarist and singer Rick Parfitt convinced them to rename themselves Status Quo then by drummer John Coghlan. Their melodious hard rock style has allowed them to climb 60 times in the British top 40 with hits such as “Down Down” or “Whatever You Want”.





Opening of Live Aid

Status Quo opened the legendary Live Aid charity concert of 1985 with its iconic title “Rocking All Over The World”. It was shortly after this event that Alan Lancaster, who worked on 16 of the band’s albums, moved to Australia. Status Quo continued recording without him. In Australia, Lancaster performed with The Bombers and The Party Boys.

Over the past decade, Lancaster and Rossi had managed to put aside some of their disagreements. Although Parfitt passed away in 2016, Rossi continues to tour with a formation of five musicians and announced a series of French concerts for 2023. He paid a deep tribute to his former companion of youth: “Everyone knows that Alan and I had a dispute. Still, it was an integral part of the sound of Status Quo in the 60s and 70s.“.