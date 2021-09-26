death of Théoneste Bagosora, “mastermind” of the 1994 genocide

Théoneste Bagosora, considered the “brainOf the 1994 genocide and one of the highest Rwandan officials convicted of this tragedy, died on Saturday at the age of 80 in Mali, where he was serving his sentence, we learned from corroborating sources.

The death, announced on Saturday afternoon by a brief message “RIP Dad“(“rest in peace dad») Posted on Facebook by Théoneste Bagosora’s son, was confirmed to AFP on Sunday by the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MTPI), which took over from the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) after 2015. “I confirm that Théoneste Bagosora died in a hospital in Mali yesterday (Saturday) at the end of the morningMTPI clerk Abubacarr Tambadou told AFP.

The ICTR sentenced Théoneste Bagosora to life imprisonment in 2008 for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. His sentence was reduced to 35 years in prison on appeal in 2011. During the trial, the prosecution presented this chief of staff to the Rwandan Ministry of Defense in 1994 as “the brainOf the genocide which claimed the lives of 800,000 people according to the UN, mainly the Tutsi minority.

In 2019, the French media Mediapart and Radio France had also revealed that a “French intelligence document“Of September 1994 designated”two extremists of the regime“Hutu in power at the time, including Théoneste Bagosora, as”the main sponsors of the attack of April 6, 1994Against President Habyarimana’s plane. This attack, which had caused the death of the Head of State, triggered large-scale massacres against Tutsi and moderate Hutus.





Théoneste Bagosora was serving his sentence in Koulikoro prison in Mali.

Malian sources told AFP that he was ill and had been transferred to “a clinicOf the capital Bamako. “He had been in the clinic for a while but was guarded by security guards“, A source within the Malian prison administration told AFP, confirming his death”disease consequences“. An official at the facility where he was admitted said he died of a “heart failure», Without further details.

Bagosora was refused an early release request in April. He claimed to have served two-thirds of his sentence since his arrest in Cameroon in 1996. His request was rejected in particular because of “the extremely high gravity (of his) crimes“. In 2011, the ICTR appeals judges quashed several conclusions of the trial chamber which had condemned him. They had, however, maintained a central conclusion of the judgment, according to which Bagosora was the highest military authority present in Rwanda between April 6 and 9, 1994, in the early days of the genocide.

