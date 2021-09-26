Denis Brogniart and Priyanka Chopra as a duo to host Global Citizen Live, internet users are hallucinating

The names of the guests of the Global Citizen Live were announced several weeks ago. On the other hand, those of the organizers of the charity event had remained secret. Internet users were more than surprised to discover Priyanka Chopra with Denis Brogniart in front of the Eiffel Tower.
If the Global Citizen Live did not attract the crowds on TMC (less than 200,000 viewers followed the concert on television), the charity event was however heavily commented on on social networks. Internet users were amazed by the duo of animators chosen to present the evening: Denis Brogniart and Priyanka Chopra. On the set of TMC, even Christophe Beaugrand seemed surprised by this astonishing alliance. “On the one hand there is a woman called Priyanka Chopra, who is a former Miss World, Bollywood star and incidentally Nick Jonas’ wife. So what, the other master of ceremonies, he will remind you of something …“, the host announced just before the host of Koh Lanta and the actress make their entry on the stage installed on the Champ de Mars, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Elton John, Ed Sheeran, the Black Eyed Peas (who annoyed Nagui in The Artist), or Christine and the Queens performed there for a good cause, but they are the hosts who captured the attention of Twitter users.
“I’m afraid he will extinguish his torch”
“It’s a special day and I am delighted to share the stage with Denis”, launched the actress and producer ambassador of Global Citizen. “I am very happy to share the scene with you Priyanka “, replied the host of TF1.” In what reality Denis Brogniart co-host a concert with Priyanka Chopra ??? I’m afraid he’ll put out his torch every second, i am in stress“, wrote a viewer on Twitter. Among the 20,000 spectators in front of them, was an internet user who mentioned “the most unexpected duo of the century”. And who pointed out some misunderstandings. “Priyanka does not understand French which gave wtf stuff: Denis: ‘floods, fires, Covid’. Priyanka: ‘on that beautiful note, Elton John!’ (and on those fine words, Elton John ‘”, he posted on Twitter.
A duo “surrealist”
For the majority of Internet users, this association remains a very good surprise, “surrealist”. “Denis Brogniart who presents a program with Priyanka Chopra in English in the text, with Elton John in particular as a guest, it’s possible“, sums up an Internet user who cannot believe his eyes. “Priyanka Chopra and Denis Brogniart on the same image, it’s still something”, echoes another. “Priyanka alongside Denis Brogniart it shoots me”, can we also read.
