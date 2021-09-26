Depay puts on a show, Barça wins and Koeman blows

Zapping Goal! Football club Ronaldo – Messi: the duel in figures

It was not necessary to be late this afternoon at Camp Nou to attend the match between FC Barcelona and Levante. Because the players of Ronald Koeman, subject to great sporting and economic turbulence in Catalonia, this time did the necessary from the start. From the 6th minute, in fact, after a solo number, Memphis Depay, collapsed in the penalty area and quite logically got a penalty. That he transformed (1-0, 7th).

In the process, it was his compatriot, Luke de Jong, who, found by Dest, doubled the bet with a nice strike with the right foot. (2-0, 13th). Barça, finally confident in the face of a formation that did not exist offensively, multiplied clear opportunities. But Levante goalkeeper Fernandez was opposed to Depay (43rd) and young Gavi (39th).

Returning from the locker room, Depay, still him, offered himself two new clear opportunities (49th, grazing shot with the right foot, 66th, shot from the left in the penalty area) with, once again, two saves from the Levante goalkeeper.

With this success, Barça goes back to 5th place in the standings with 12 points. With 5 points and one game behind the great rival, Real Madrid.



