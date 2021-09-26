More

    Depay puts on a show, Barça wins and Koeman blows

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Ronaldo – Messi: the duel in figures

    It was not necessary to be late this afternoon at Camp Nou to attend the match between FC Barcelona and Levante. Because the players of Ronald Koeman, subject to great sporting and economic turbulence in Catalonia, this time did the necessary from the start. From the 6th minute, in fact, after a solo number, Memphis Depay, collapsed in the penalty area and quite logically got a penalty. That he transformed (1-0, 7th).

    In the process, it was his compatriot, Luke de Jong, who, found by Dest, doubled the bet with a nice strike with the right foot. (2-0, 13th). Barça, finally confident in the face of a formation that did not exist offensively, multiplied clear opportunities. But Levante goalkeeper Fernandez was opposed to Depay (43rd) and young Gavi (39th).

    Returning from the locker room, Depay, still him, offered himself two new clear opportunities (49th, grazing shot with the right foot, 66th, shot from the left in the penalty area) with, once again, two saves from the Levante goalkeeper.

    With this success, Barça goes back to 5th place in the standings with 12 points. With 5 points and one game behind the great rival, Real Madrid.


    to summarize

    On behalf of the 7th day of La Liga, FC Barcelona hosted Levante at Camp Nou. Result, a quiet victory, 3-0, a big performance from Memphis Depay and a few hours of tranquility, no doubt, for coach Ronald Koeman.

    Benjamin Danet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSales of business assets fell by 10.5% between 2019 and 2020
    Next articleMarriage of Marie-Astrid of Liechtenstein: a princess with angels, a magnificent tiara

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC