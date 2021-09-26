Elections in Germany: Bavarians don’t dress like you when they go to vote

GERMANY – This September 26, the Germans are called to the polls for the legislative elections. This vote is intended to be unique this year, because it puts an end to 16 years of power of Angela Merkel. The Chancellor is leaving her place in a match that promises to be very close between Social Democrats and Conservatives.

Among these 60 million voters expected at the polling stations, there are the Bavarians. Images from Munich or Benediktbeuern stand out. Some residents have decided to come dressed in their traditional clothes, as you can see in the video above. The women wear the “bollenhut”, a traditional hat from the Black Forest region of southern Germany.

Its 14 pom poms arranged in the shape of a cross are believed to have inspired the cherries that adorn the cake of the same name. Traditionally, unmarried women wear red pom poms, while married women wear black ones. For men, the “lederhosen” is out. These are short panties with straps reaching above the knees. For every big election and big event, some Bavarians take out their festive clothes.





The Germans have until 6 p.m. to elect their deputies and around 40% said they were still undecided a few days before this crucial vote for Europe’s largest economy. The prognosis is made even more complicated by the weight of the postal vote, favored by many voters, including Angela Merkel, 67, who will leave the political scene after four terms.

The name of the future chancellor and the composition of his probable majority thus risk not being known as of Sunday evening and long negotiations will be necessary in the coming months to form the future team in power. With the risk of leading to European paralysis until the first quarter of 2022.

See also on The HuffPost: Greta Thunberg surprise guest of the election campaign in Germany