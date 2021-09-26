Erdogan rejects Kabul airport deal without ‘inclusive’ Afghan government

Turkey, as a member of NATO, had to take over the security of the airport after the American departure. An agreement that will not happen without the presence of women in the new government, warned the Turkish president.

“The government in Afghanistan is not inclusive (…). As long as this is the case, we will not go to Afghanistan», Declared Sunday President Erdogan, on the sidelines of the General Assembly at the UN. A statement that calls into question the security of Kabul airport. Before the withdrawal of the American forces from Afghanistan and the arrival in mid-August of the Taliban to power, Turkey, a member of NATO, had offered to take charge of this security. Following the fall of the former president, Ankara had started discussions with the new masters of the country, but without effect so far.

To help manage the international site, essential for humanitarian aid and for Afghanistan’s relations with the rest of the world, Erdogan is now weighing up a government that “integrated (…) all components“. “SIf the government is more open then Turkey can go“, Specified the Head of State in an interview with the American channel CBS News, recorded on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the United Nations. “We want women to be actively included in all aspects of life in Afghanistan, we can support them“, He added according to the translation of the interview provided by the channel.

The Turkish president recalls that the security of Kabul airport and its assumption of responsibility by Turkey had been discussed with his American counterpart Joe Biden in June in Brussels, during a NATO summit. But relations have since been strained between the two leaders, Erdogan even admitted Thursday to the Turkish press that “things started badly” between them. In particular, the purchase by Turkey of Russian S-400 defense missiles and the freezing, in retaliation, by the United States of the purchase of F-35 fighter jets. The Turkish president, who is due to visit Russia on Wednesday, told CBS that he intends to continue the second phase of the contract with the Russians. “No one, in the future, should be able to interfere with the defense systems that we intend to acquire, whatever country and at whatever level.“, He warned.

