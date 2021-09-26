More

    Even Thor’s full-size ax is on sale for French Days!

    Entertainment


    Good plan news Even Thor’s full-size ax is on sale for French Days!

    If you’re a die-hard Marvel fan, and more specifically Thor fan, you may well have been found the rare gem: a replica of Thor’s Stormbreaker ax.

    Thor’s Stormbreaker Ax replica, at a cut price

    The Marvel universe is full of wacky goodies and merchandise, produced to delight a huge community of fans. Among these, the most popular are undoubtedly the replicas of various objects, such as Iron Man’s helmet, Captain America’s shield or thor’s hammer : in this case, the latter was precisely the subject of a small modification since it became the Stormbreaker in Avengers Infinity War. His replica is available at Zavvi at the moment: on the occasion of the French Days and with the code HASBRO30, the object is offered to € 132.99, that is -30% compared to the original price.

    Buy Thor’s Stormbreaker ax for 132 € on Zavvi with the code HASBRO30

    A faithful reproduction of Stormbreaker to take himself for Thor

    In over ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor has become one of the greatest cultural icons in cinema : it must be said that the character has evolved over time, maturing and establishing himself today as a superhero quite simply… badass. Even if his last appearance in Avengers Endgame was original to say the least, our Norse god having gained a little overweight before facing Thanos.


    Regardless, the character perfectly embodied by Chris Hemsworth is arguably one of the most powerful of the Avengers gang, especially since he made the acquisition of his Stormbreaker ax and that it has acquired its full powers. Ultimate weapon forged from Mjölnir, she benefited of a nice reproduction from the manufacturer Hasbro which offers here a model very faithful to that of the films.

    Reproduced at actual 1: 1 scale, the ax even has a small electronic program to display lights, representing the lightning circulating in this deadly device. Rest assured, this is not a real bladed weapon since it is made of resin and therefore does not cut: it’s up to you to decide, now, what you are going to do with it …

    Buy Thor’s Stormbreaker ax for 132 € on Zavvi with the code HASBRO30

    Everything you need to know about French Days 2021

    This page contains affiliate links to some products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
    Find out more.

    Profile of Max_Cagnard, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Max_Cagnard, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLigue 1, 7th day – First defeat for OM, beaten at the Vélodrome by RC Lens (2-3) despite a double from Payet
    Next articleFaced with the black of the niqab, the dazzling colors of traditional Afghan dresses

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC