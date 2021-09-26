F1 – The final results of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix | F1only.fr

Here are the final results of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix, the fifteenth round of the world championship, contested this Sunday, September 26 on the Sochi circuit.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix this Sunday after a very turbulent race with the arrival of rain in the last ten laps. The Briton – who won his hundredth F1 victory – is ahead of Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Ferrari of Carlos Sainz at the finish line.

Behind, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Kimi Raikkonen, Sergio Perez and George Russell completed the top ten at the finish of the event.

Dropouts: He had two retirements this Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix, that of Haas driver Mick Schumacher, who had to retire on lap 32 due to a hydraulic problem on his car, and that of Williams driver Nicholas Latifi, who also had abandoned due to damage to his car.

Driver of the day: It was the Briton Lando Norris – seventh at the finish of the event – who was elected by the fans “Pilot of the day” this Sunday in Sochi. The Briton started the race from pole position and appeared to be heading towards his first F1 victory, before the rain turned his plans upside down in the final laps.

Penalties: Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll received a penalty of ten seconds and two points on his super license after the finish of the event for hitting Pierre Gasly’s car in the race. However, this penalty has no effect on his results since the Canadian crossed the line in eleventh place.

Note, the McLaren driver Lando Norris received a reprimand from the marshals for crossing a prohibited area in the pit lane at the end of the race, but this sanction is not officially considered to be a penalty by the management of race.

Best lap in the race: The bonus point for the fastest lap goes to Lando Norris. The Briton signed a 1.37.423 on the 39th lap of the race.

Russian GP standings

F1 drivers ranking 2021





Pilot Team Points Lewis hamilton Mercedes 246.5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 244.5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 151 Lando norris Mclaren 139 Sergio Perez Red Bull 120 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 112.5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren 95 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 66 Fernando Alonso Alpine 58 Esteban Ocon Alpine 45 Sebastian vettel Aston Martin 35 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri 18 George russell Williams 16 Nicholas latifi Williams 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa romeo 6 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa romeo 1 Nikita mazepin Haas 0 Mick schumacher Haas 0

F1 2021 constructors ranking