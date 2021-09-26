Facebook paid $ 5 billion to protect Mark Zuckerberg from lawsuit

This information came out thanks to a complaint filed by Facebook shareholders in Delaware (USA) last month but made public at the end of September.

In 2019, Facebook was fined by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019 for “misleading” users about its ability to keep personal information confidential, after a year-long investigation into the data breach from Cambridge Analytica, a UK analytics company that has collected millions of Facebook profiles from US voters.

The fine was $ 4.9 billion. And that price has been paid ruby ​​on the nail, the Guardian said, to protect Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the event of a lawsuit. This information came out thanks to a complaint filed by Facebook shareholders in Delaware last month but made public at the end of September.





Unhindered authority from Mark Zuckerberg

Had Zuckerberg been personally named in the FTC complaint, he could have faced substantial fines for future violations and suffered “significant damage to his reputation,” the minutes say. He adds: “The risk would have been very important for Mark Zuckerberg, who is extremely sensitive to his public image and would have political ambitions.”

The minutes also accuse Facebook of a lax approach to corporate governance, especially with regard to its founder. “The board never provided any serious control over Zuckerberg’s unhindered authority. Instead, it defended him and paid billions of dollars out of the Facebook company’s coffers to make it disappear. Their problems.”

In a post on his own Facebook page after the fine was announced, Zuckerberg said the company has transformed the way it handles user information. “We have agreed to pay a historic fine, but more importantly, we are going to make major structural changes to the way we build products and run this business,” he wrote. Facebook declined to comment on the new trial.