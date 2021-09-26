Facebook paid $ 5 billion to protect Mark Zuckerberg

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Guardian

In 2019, Facebook was fined by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019 for “misleading” users about its ability to keep personal information confidential, after a year-long investigation into the data breach from Cambridge Analytica, a UK analytics company that has collected millions of Facebook profiles from US voters. The fine was $ 4.9 billion. And that price has been paid ruby ​​on the nail, the Guardian said, to protect Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the event of a lawsuit.

This information came out thanks to a complaint filed by Facebook shareholders in Delaware last month but made public at the end of September. “Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg and other Facebook administrators have agreed to authorize a multi-billion dollar settlement with the FTC as express consideration to protect Zuckerberg from being named in the FTC complaint.”, is it written on the other complaint, that of shareholders of Facebook. This decision saves Mark Zuckerberg the possibility of being named in the FTC complaint and having to testify during a possible trial.





Had Zuckerberg been personally named in the FTC complaint, he could have faced substantial fines for future violations and suffered a “Significant damage to his reputation”, says the minutes. This adds: “The risk would have been very important for Mark Zuckerberg, who is extremely sensitive to his public image and would have political ambitions.”

The Facebook shareholder complaint also cites FTC delegate Rohit Chopra. The latter believes that the US government knowingly negotiated with Facebook to “Get more money, so that an individual does not have to submit to sworn testimony.” “And I think it’s not fair”, added the FTC delegate. Facebook declined to comment on this information to the Guardian.