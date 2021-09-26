Foot PSG – Kylian Mbappé signs in 2022, the bomb signed Florentino Perez!

Kylian Mbappé will sign with Real Madrid next year. President Merengue, Florentino Pérez, announced this to one of the supporters.

Real Madrid have tried everything to snatch Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. An offer of 180 ME was placed on the negotiating table. An amount deemed insufficient by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo, intractable, while there was only one year of contract at the French international. Kylian Mbappé has never spoken and has not moved. He will honor his last year of contract. But it seems he still has no intention of extending with PSG, while Qatar would be ready to offer him the biggest salary in the workforce, ahead of Neymar and Lionel Messi. The 2018 world champion is in a strong position. From January 2022, he will be able to negotiate with his future club. Everything indicates that he will engage with Real Madrid, his dream club. In this context, Florentino Pérez is quietly biding his time to offer a contract to Kylian Mbappé. The president of Madrid is overflowing with confidence. Supporting evidence.





“Next year Mbappé signs for Real Madrid”

The scene, filmed by Gol’s cameras, takes place after Real Madrid’s match against Villarreal on Saturday night (0-0). His driver crashed into another car at the exit of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Supporters then approached while the vehicle was stationary to take pictures. “Hey, ‘presi’ sign Mbappé”exclaims a fan. Florentino Pérez’s answer is frank, shattering, without appeal: ” Next year “. It did not take more to ignite the canvas. This statement should not please PSG and in particular Leonardo who criticized times the attitude of Real Madrid in the file. For Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid, the scenario seems clear: the wedding will take place next summer. And the club in the Spanish capital will not need to pay any transfer fee. A hell of a blow.