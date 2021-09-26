for his birthday, the singer surprises his fans with an adorable photomontage (PHOTO)

This Sunday, September 26, Matt Pokora blows out his 36th candle. On this occasion, the singer and actor wanted to surprise his millions of fans with an unexpected photomontage.
It has been several years now that Matt Pokora sees life in pink. Since 2017, the French singer shares the life of the American singer and actress, Christina milian. Together, the lovebirds who share their daily life between Los Angeles and Paris, had two children: Isaiah, born January 20, 2020, and Kenna, the youngest which was born on April 24, 2021. A very pretty little blended family since Christina Milian is also the mother of Violet, 11 years old, fruit of his past love with the American rapper The-Dream. In short, everything is rolling for Matt Pokora who made a comeback 2021 on the hats of wheels, since he took his first steps on the boards, in the play The invitation. On this occasion, all his little family put their suitcases in Paris. And on September 26, it’s time to celebrate.
“Since 1985”
Indeed, this Sunday, Matt Pokora celebrates his 36th birthday ! Followed by more than three million subscribers on his Instagram account, the singer and actor obviously wanted to live a little of this special day with his fans. And to make them happy, Isaiah and Kenna’s dad was rather creative by posting a larger-than-life photomontage. We can thus see Matt Pokora version 2021, the hand resting on the Matt Pokora of the early 2000s, cap screwed on the head and wide trousers of circumstances. Sitting on his knees, we find baby Matt Pokora, a broad smile on his face. “Since 1985… Thank you for your lovely messages today!“commented the star in the legend of this photomontage.
Matt Pokora and Christin Milian, “twin flames”
In the comments bar, many Internet users probably loved this little surprise. But this Sunday, September 26 does not only mark Matt Pokora’s birthday, but also that of his companion! Indeed, Christina Milian and the French singer share the same date of birth, with a difference of four years. The beautiful American thus blows its 40th candle this Sunday, September 26. “Happy birthday my queen / twin. It’s your birthday, so it’s mine too! Let’s take advantage of this day. Happy birthday to us!“wrote Matt Pokora in the caption of a photo of his dear and tender posted on his Instagram account. For her part, Christina Milian also sent tender words to her”twin flame“. You will understand: at 36, Matt Pokora is on his little cloud of love!