Formula 1 | Seidl: McLaren should have ‘imposed’ strategy on Norris at the end of the race

For the second time in two races, Lando Norris missed a win he looked like he could aim for. Unlike Monza, he even held the lead for most of the race, but it all fell apart at the end of the race when the rain redistributed the cards.

The Briton finished seventh and did not hide a few tears at the end of the race. According to its manager, Andreas Seidl, Norris insisted too much on wanting to stay on track, but McLaren should have forced him to return to at least save second place against Lewis Hamilton.

“I saw Lando soon after he got out of the car, just to thank him for everything he did this weekend” Seidl said. “He’s very disappointed at the moment but it’s part of the sport we’re in.”

“Looking back it’s always easy to judge what we could have done differently. We didn’t live up to it as a team, it was the wrong decision to stay on track, but that’s part of the sport.”

“He’s been in the sport long enough to know that it’s part of the game, of learning. But it’s not just him, the team too, because I think there is always a chance of us. impose on the pit wall, with the information we have. In the end, we decided together to stay on the track. “

Seidl recalls that being in the lead and having the initiative is often a difficult situation in these kinds of conditions: “From Lewis’ side we also heard the talks, it was pretty much the same.”





“He had the option to wait and see what we were doing or to do the opposite because he was second. We didn’t have that opportunity. We wanted to go for the win, that’s why we decided together. to stay on track and it didn’t work. “

An encouraging weekend and a disappointment to digest

Seidl, however, points to Norris’ work in Russia: “Aside from the last two or three laps, whether it was when he took pole yesterday or racing today, it’s impressive to see what he manages to do in his third year in Formula 1. “

“That is why we must obviously analyze with him what we could have done better today, learn from it, and it will also be important thereafter to see all the positive points, and to come back stronger in Turkey. . “

Seidl knows that the disappointment will have to be digested by the driver and the team, and that everyone will have to work so that another situation like this does not lead to the same results: “We finish in seventh place and we regret it at the moment.”

“It’s a decision that you make together, the driver and the pit wall. The result is that we were not up to par today compared to other teams. We are going to analyze it, in learn lessons and try to do better next time. “