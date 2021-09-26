Francis Cabrel took part in a video to find a replacement for one of the two doctors from his small town who is retiring – Video

The singer Francis Cabrel participated in a video, published by the Astaffort health center (Lot-et-Garonne), in order to find a replacement for one of the two doctors of the small town, who is about to leave retired. “Astaffort, a dynamic village nestled in the heart of the South-West, everything here seems made for the happiness of its inhabitants, yet a shadow hangs over the village. There is a lack of a general practitioner ”.

A sentence to start the video, but above all a recognizable voice. It is with these words that Francis Cabrel starts this clip of 2 minutes 30, published on Youtube.





This city of more than 2,000 inhabitants lacks general practitioners. It is for this reason that the caregivers of the Astaffort Health Center launched this campaign, as explained by Sophie Mas Chevalier, who chairs the organization, on Europe1.

Indeed, “there are only two general practitioners left, one of whom would like to assert his pension rights. It is absolutely not enough to have a doctor for our city. This is where the idea for the clip came from. Obviously, we immediately thought of Francis Cabrel who very kindly agreed to help us, ”she says.