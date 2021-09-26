Frédéric Antonetti gives a layer on the PSG

Defeated by Paris Saint-Germain (1-2) last Wednesday on the occasion of the seventh day of Ligue 1, Frédéric Antonetti, the Metz coach appeared particularly recovered at the end of the meeting. Annoyed by the arbitration which he considered too unfair, the coach of the Garnets had given a real rant: “Let’s say that the referee has the whistle easier for Paris than for Metz. Afterwards, I can understand a lot of things. Paris mania … I am in favor of PSG, I am a supporter of PSG in the European Cup. But I would like us to be treated as equals. “ A shattering exit before going directly to Kylian Mbappé, considered too pretentious in his eyes. And as if that weren’t enough, the 60-year-old technician put the cover back …





Present at a press conference before the trip to Brest this Sunday at 3 p.m., Antonetti, still bitter about the defeat against PSG, once again charged the club in the capital: “Look at the last ten minutes and you will understand that sometimes you can lose your temper. It is very overwhelming and sad. You know, big clubs don’t like uncertainty, that’s why they want to create the Super League. And that a small club like us can stand up to them… They can’t stand. Football is uncertainty, that’s what makes it so charming. A small club like us, in a match, can upset this team. These people don’t like upset. “ A new tackle from Corsica that the Parisians, however against this Super League project, will certainly appreciate …