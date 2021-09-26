Good plan news French Days: the iPhone 13 already on sale!
Newly released, already on sale! It is the cardboard of this end of the year without a doubt, the iPhone 13 and all its variations benefit from a reduction of 50 € at Orange and Sosh.
Already it is rare to find promotions on Apple products in general and on iPhones in particular, seeing an offer land like that on a product released for less than 24 hours is quite unprecedented. So don’t expect the rebate of the century, but 40 or 50 € less whatever the model, it’s always what to save to afford something else.
Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Red by SFR (even without subscription)
Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Orange (even without a subscription)
Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Sosh (even without subscription)
Announced during the Keynote on September 14, 2021, the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Max have been available in all the right stores and on all the right sites since Friday, September 24. If they did not have the right to the long-awaited design revolution (when will the removal of this damn notch?), The new iPhone 13 are, as always, monsters of technicality.
Iphone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, extraordinary features!
Whether you are Apple-addict or anti-Apple, each year you can only think about the performance and technical characteristics of new products. While the 4 models each have their own strengths, which will be detailed in the table below, they still have a few things in common, starting with the new in-house A15 Bionic chip. The Super Retina XDR OLED screen is also the same, but in different sizes, and little more, it is finally covered with an effective protection as standard with the famous Ceramic Shield.
|iPhone 13
|iPhone 13 mini
|iPhone 13 Pro
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Screen size
|6.1 inch
|5.4 inch
|6.1 inch
|6.7 inch
|Screen type
|OLED
|OLED
|OLED
|OLED
|Screen definition
|2532×1170
|2340×1080
|2532×1170
|2778 x 1284
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Chip
|A15 Bionic
|A15 Bionic
|A15 Bionic (5-core GPU)
|A15 Bionic (5-core GPU)
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Storage
|128/256/512 GB
|128/256/512 GB
|128/256/512/1000 GB
|128/256/512/1000 GB
|Drums
|3095 mAh
|2406 mAh
|3095 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Connectivity
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|Photo sensors
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|Waterproofing
|Yes (IP68)
|Yes (IP68)
|Yes (IP68)
|Yes (IP68)
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 grams
|141 grams
|204 grams
|240 grams
|Price
|From 902 €
|From 809 €
|From 1159 €
|From 1259 €
You now have all the cards in hand to make your choice, and know that Orange, SFR and Sosh offer a discount of 40 or 50 € regardless of the model, even without a subscription!
Then, of course, we find the usual merchants who offer the iPhone 13 and its variants. This can be interesting if you have euros credited to your customer accounts:
Frequently asked questions about smartphones
Which smartphone to choose for video games?
There is a plethora of mobile video games on offer, with games that are more and more beautiful and more and more greedy. If you’re the type who spends a lot of time gaming on smartphones, there are several things to consider. First, it is better to opt for a model with a large screen, in order to be as comfortable as possible. A diagonal of 6.5 inches is a minimum. Also prefer screens with a refresh rate above 60 Hz, for a better impression of fluidity. Another important point: the power of the chip inside. On Android, it is better to favor models with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which offers an excellent level of performance. On iPhone, you will have no choice but to have a chip designed by Apple, which in all cases offers an excellent level of performance. Finally, don’t skimp on the size of the battery, because playing on mobile consumes a lot.
What are the best smartphones for photography?
Today, the vast majority of mid-range and high-end smartphones are capable of taking very good photos both outdoors and during the day. On Android, so-called “wide-angle” sensors are becoming more democratic, as is night mode, to better highlight shots in the dark. If you are looking for a very good photo experience on Android, including quality software processing and very useful functions, it is better to look to the latest Galaxy S from Samsung or the Pixel 5 from Google. On iOS, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 perform very well in photos. But to go even further upmarket, especially on video, you have to turn to the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro.
What are the different iPhone models sold by Apple?
The iPhone offer is quite extensive, since Apple currently markets the following models: iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices range from 489 euros for a 64 GB iPhone SE to 1259 euros for a 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max. In terms of power, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the most powerful, with the presence of an Apple A15 Bionic chip. . The iPhone SE is equipped with an A13 Bionic chip. In terms of screen size, we start at 4.7 inches for the iPhone SE and go up to 6.7 inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. For “classic” models – iPhone 11, 12 and 13 – the screen diagonal is 6.1 inches.
This page contains affiliate links to some products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
Find out more.
Through Ludolink, Writing jeuxvideo.com
MP