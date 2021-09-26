French Days: the iPhone 13 already on sale!

Newly released, already on sale! It is the cardboard of this end of the year without a doubt, the iPhone 13 and all its variations benefit from a reduction of 50 € at Orange and Sosh.

Already it is rare to find promotions on Apple products in general and on iPhones in particular, seeing an offer land like that on a product released for less than 24 hours is quite unprecedented. So don’t expect the rebate of the century, but 40 or 50 € less whatever the model, it’s always what to save to afford something else.

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Red by SFR (even without subscription)

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Orange (even without a subscription)

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Sosh (even without subscription)

Announced during the Keynote on September 14, 2021, the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Max have been available in all the right stores and on all the right sites since Friday, September 24. If they did not have the right to the long-awaited design revolution (when will the removal of this damn notch?), The new iPhone 13 are, as always, monsters of technicality.

Iphone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, extraordinary features!

Whether you are Apple-addict or anti-Apple, each year you can only think about the performance and technical characteristics of new products. While the 4 models each have their own strengths, which will be detailed in the table below, they still have a few things in common, starting with the new in-house A15 Bionic chip. The Super Retina XDR OLED screen is also the same, but in different sizes, and little more, it is finally covered with an effective protection as standard with the famous Ceramic Shield.

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Screen size 6.1 inch 5.4 inch 6.1 inch 6.7 inch Screen type OLED OLED OLED OLED Screen definition 2532×1170 2340×1080 2532×1170 2778 x 1284 Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz Chip A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic (5-core GPU) A15 Bionic (5-core GPU) RAM 4GB 4GB 6 GB 6 GB Storage 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512/1000 GB 128/256/512/1000 GB Drums 3095 mAh 2406 mAh 3095 mAh 4352 mAh Connectivity 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 Photo sensors 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx Waterproofing Yes (IP68) Yes (IP68) Yes (IP68) Yes (IP68) Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 grams 141 grams 204 grams 240 grams Price From 902 € From 809 € From 1159 € From 1259 €

You now have all the cards in hand to make your choice, and know that Orange, SFR and Sosh offer a discount of 40 or 50 € regardless of the model, even without a subscription!

Then, of course, we find the usual merchants who offer the iPhone 13 and its variants. This can be interesting if you have euros credited to your customer accounts:

