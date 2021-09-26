French Days: Top promos that you shouldn’t miss this Sunday, September 26

We are already at the penultimate day of French Days 2021. As you can imagine, this day was as dense as the previous ones. Offers arrived by the dozen in all categories: from gaming to hardware and high-tech. To help you see more clearly, here is a selection of the best offers for this Sunday, September 26!

The 3rd day of French Days 2021 ends! Whether it's games, mice, PC gaming screens, SSDs … the rain of promotions has not stopped falling.

In order to help you make the most of the French Days of this new school year in 2021, we have prepared a selection summarizing all the promotions that you should not miss today. You will find below the offers that we consider to be the best of this Sunday, September 26, 3rd day of French Days 2021!

The world of gaming

The Joy-Con + Paper Mario pack for 89 €

This pack includes a pair of official Joy-Con, Nintendo Switch controller, in its famous “neon” color (blue and red) accompanied by the game Paper Mario: The Origami King. This game released a year ago may not be the best in the series, but it offers a pretty good adventure thanks to funny scenes, clean realization and varied situations. While it is more of an adventure game than an RPG, it is nonetheless effective in stealing a few smiles from us. For 24 €, the price we get for Paper Mario when deducting the usual price of Joy-Con, it’s really worth it!

Buy the controller + Paper Mario pack for 89 € at Auchan

The ideal Samsung 980 PRO Internal SSD for the PS5

If you want to increase the capabilities of your PS5 by adding more memory, you have no choice: you have to comply with Sony’s requirements. The Japanese brand requires you to choose from the best on the market: an SSD with an M.2 NVMe PCle Gen4 x4 interface with a heat sink, storage between 250 GB and 4 TB and above all, a reading speed of 5500 MB / s minimum. Just buy a separate heat sink and the Samsung 980 PRO meets all of these criteria. Better yet, it goes up to a read speed of 7000MB / s. Your loading times will be shorter than ever. This little “combo” is in our opinion the most advantageous purchase for anyone who wants to boost their PS5. Obviously, this SDD is also compatible with PCs.

Buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for 107 € at Amazon

Buy the Be Quiet heat sink! MC1 at 19 € at Rakuten

The world of 4K TVs

Up to € 1000 off LG OLED C1 4K TVs from 2021!

Last year, the LG55CX won all the votes. The C1 is the evolution of this benchmark OLED TV. There is no room here to present you a full test of this little gem of technology. Besides its stunning 4K OLED panel at 120 fps, the C series is obviously HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ compatible. She has 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs, 3 USB ports and it is perfectly optimized for video games with in particular a full GSync and FreeSync compatibility. In short, this is a highly sought-after high-end smartTV, and seeing it at these prices seems very interesting to us.

Buy the LG C1 55 “TV for € 1399 on Fnac

Buy the LG C1 65 “TV for € 1999 on Fnac

Buy the LG C1 77 “TV for € 2,999 on Fnac

Buy the LG C1 83 “TV for € 4,999 on Fnac

The Hisense 50 “4K QLED TV, perfect for 4K 60FPS video games, at € 429

The Hisense 50E76GQ television is, as its name suggests, 50 inches tall (127 cm diagonal). This is a 4K SmartTV equipped with a QLED screen, a technology that is usually found at Samsung. With next-gen games almost all at 4K / 60 FPS maximum, this 4K TV is well calibrated for gaming with its HDMI 2.1 and its VRR and ALLM mode. Another string to its bow: HDR10 + and Dolby Vision & Atmos compatibility. Sold at only € 429.99 with the code 20EUROS, this TV offers very good value for money: enough to go upmarket without breaking the bank!





Buy the Hisense 50 “4K QLED TV for € 429 on Cdiscount

Smartphones and accessories

The iPhone 13 is already on sale!

We are not going to insult you by presenting the so controversial Apple smartphone. Some find it way too expensive, others see it as a very high-end phone that is worth the price. It’s a point of view that can be defended. The A15 chip is perhaps the most powerful and efficient on the market, the OLED screen (rising to 120 Hz for the Pro version) is sublime and Face ID still works just as well despite the slightly smaller notch than on the iPhone 12. If you appreciate the Apple eco-system, this new iPhone 13 is in direct line with its predecessors.

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Red by SFR (even without subscription)

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Orange (even without a subscription)

Buy the iPhone 13 in promotion at Sosh (even without subscription)

Sony’s wireless bluetooth headphones at -50%

The Sony WF-XB700 are great in-ear headphones. The different tips provide good support and comfort, even if you are playing sports. According to all the tests and user feedback, the Bluetooth connection is stable (logical, we are on Bluetooth 5.0). Thanks to the mechanical buttons, you will be able to manage your music, calls and live videos. When it comes to true wireless headphones, having a battery that holds up is imperative. Here too, the Sony WF-XB700 stand out: no less than 9 hours of non-stop listening. All the lights are green! These headphones were launched at a price of 140 €. With the discount offered by Amazon, you can get them for less than 70 €.

Find Sony wireless headphones at € 69 on Amazon

The PC universe (hardware, SSD, accessories …)

MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3080 loses 700 €

The promo is huge, but the price remains high. Logic, the aptly named “MSI GP66 Leopard 10UH-457FR” is a war machine capable of running all the latest A triples on the market at full speed, all at a super high framerate. Configuration level, this gaming laptop is very heavy: 10th generation Intel Core i7 10750H 6-core processor with 12MB of cache memory and a frequency of 2.6 Ghz and 5 Ghz in Turbo mode, 6 GB of DDR4 3200 Mhz (the PC supports up to 64 GB of memory), Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 graphics card, 15.6 “FHD IPS 144Hz screen, 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD (a second M2 port is available). You were warned: it’s a war machine.

Buy MSI Leopard GP66 RTX 3080 laptop PC at 1999 € at Cdiscount

The Lenovo Legion 24-inch 240 Hz PC screen is less than 140 euros!

24-inch almost edge-to-edge IPS panel, exceptional 244Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, full connectivity… the Lenovo Legion Y25-25 gaming PC monitor has it all. Originally priced at € 400, it drops to € 339.15 during the French Days. All you have to do is use the accessible reimbursement offer at this address and a discount of 200 euros will be applied to you. In the end, this powerful screen dedicated to video games will cost only € 139.15 ! This is enticing.

Find the Lenovo Legion 240 Hz screen at 139 € (after ODR)

The best Logitech wireless mouse is 33% off

-30% on the full-size Ax of Thor with the code HASBRO30

Airpods 2 at only 129 € on Amazon

What are the French Days? The French Days is a promotional operation carried out by French distributors. During this period, the participants of the operation offer promotions and discounts on their products. When are the French Days for the start of the 2021 school year? The French Days for the start of the 2021 school year will take place from Friday September 24 at 7 a.m. to Monday September 27 at midnight. Which stores are participating in French Days 2021? Boulanger, Cdiscount, Fnac Darty, La Redoute, Rue du Commerce and Showroomprive.com and many other e-commerce players are participating in French Days 2021.