Genshin Impact, “Liesse in the moonlight” event: our guide

A new event is coming to Genshin Impact, and it will notably allow you to obtain a new weapon …

The Liesse in the moonlight is therefore the new event that will be available on Genshin Impact, from September 27 until October 10. This will require you to be at least adventure level 28. You will be able to recover during this event a new weapon, but also new cooking recipes.

Jubilation in the moonlight

This event will be divided into 3 stages: The rock lane, the way of the wind, and the lane of frost. At the start of each stage, quests and challenges corresponding to each phase of the game will be available.

The first part, Moonkin Tales, will be oriented towards the kitchen, and will allow you to win primo-gems, in addition to recipes.





The second part, Moon finder, will ask you to collect selenite amulets and moon chests to advance collection progress in certain areas. Upon reaching a certain progression, you will get the 2-handed 4-Star Sword Illustrious lord of the seas as well as materials of refinement. From primo-gems can be obtained by finding lunar chests’ ”.

The third part, Trail of delights, will ask you to offer dishes to increase your power, and then kill enemies, then complete challenges. These enemies will be led by powerful leaders who possess special characteristics.

The rewards

