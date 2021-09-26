“He created a goal out of nothing”: The magic Ansu Fati and FC Barcelona forget (for a while) the sinistrosis

FC Barcelona really needed that. From a small patch of blue sky at the start of the gray season. Not catastrophic – the Blaugrana have still not lost in La Liga – but disappointing, against the backdrop of an identity crisis after the departure of his icon Lionel Messi and while his coach, Ronald Koeman, renamed the tiki-taka … tiki-taki . That ? It is the return of the prodigy Ansu Fati, after more than ten months of absence. And this return has been spectacular.

Injured in the left knee on November 7, 2020, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder entered about ten minutes from the end, this Sunday. Barça already led 2-0 against Levante, thanks to a thunderous first quarter of an hour. But a icing on the Catalan cake was missing in this match of the 7th day of the Spanish championship. Ansu Fati affixed it solo in added time, recovering the ball forty meters from the opposing goal, after a deflection from Memphis Depay.

Big club but small team: Has Barça hit rock bottom?

The rest is a swaying race, facing a slightly permissive defense, then a powerful strike from the right, from twenty meters … and a scene of jubilation commensurate with the event that this goal represents for the young man, who inherited the No.10 left vacant by Messi. “When Ansu Fati returned to the field, it was a moment of joy for everyone, said Alfred Schreuder, Koeman’s deputy. He created a goal out of nothing. This is his individual quality, and this is what we need. “





The breath of euphoria should soon subside. The head coach of Barça had in any case anticipated the risk of expecting too much from his player, before the meeting, warning: “He will play 15 minutes, maximum. The important thing is to recover it well, especially not to hurry. “Doing everything to protect it from possible criticism:”He still needs a lot for him to return to his former state of form. He will not be able to find it in two matches, in two weeks …“But it only took Ansu Fati a game to make his supporters and teammates smile.

As for Schreuder, he insisted on a vision of things that he considers characteristic of the Blaugrana giant: “If young people are good, we must not look at age. We talked about it for Ilaix Moriba (18 years old to date, Editor’s note), last year. If you’re young and you’re good, you’re gonna play. This is the strength of Barça, and you have to use this strength to grow“All the more significant as FC Barcelona has struggled to boast of respecting its DNA in recent weeks.

Ansu Fati celebrates his superb goal during the meeting between FC Barcelona and Levante (3-0) in La Liga Credit: Getty Images

