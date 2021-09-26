“He created a goal out of nothing”: The magic Ansu Fati and FC Barcelona forget (for a while) the sinistrosis

Big club but small team: Has Barça hit rock bottom?
Almost a year later, the wait is over: Fati back in Barça squad
Yesterday at 12:20
"It's Barça's strength, and you have to use that strength to grow"
The rest is a swaying race, facing a slightly permissive defense, then a powerful strike from the right, from twenty meters … and a scene of jubilation commensurate with the event that this goal represents for the young man, who inherited the No.10 left vacant by Messi. “When Ansu Fati returned to the field, it was a moment of joy for everyone, said Alfred Schreuder, Koeman’s deputy. He created a goal out of nothing. This is his individual quality, and this is what we need. “
The breath of euphoria should soon subside. The head coach of Barça had in any case anticipated the risk of expecting too much from his player, before the meeting, warning: “He will play 15 minutes, maximum. The important thing is to recover it well, especially not to hurry. “Doing everything to protect it from possible criticism:”He still needs a lot for him to return to his former state of form. He will not be able to find it in two matches, in two weeks …“But it only took Ansu Fati a game to make his supporters and teammates smile.
As for Schreuder, he insisted on a vision of things that he considers characteristic of the Blaugrana giant: “If young people are good, we must not look at age. We talked about it for Ilaix Moriba (18 years old to date, Editor’s note), last year. If you’re young and you’re good, you’re gonna play. This is the strength of Barça, and you have to use this strength to grow“All the more significant as FC Barcelona has struggled to boast of respecting its DNA in recent weeks.
Ansu Fati celebrates his superb goal during the meeting between FC Barcelona and Levante (3-0) in La Liga
Credit: Getty Images
