his look arouses indignation, Eryl Prayer gives explanations in TPMP

Present on the set of Do not touch My TV September 23, 2021, Loana made a very noticed appearance. Indeed, the outfit of the young woman is really not gone unnoticed. And this, to the point of arousing many negative reactions on the Web. If the former starlet therefore had to face detractors, she can nevertheless count on the unwavering support of her friend Eryl Pray. Objeko explains everything to you.

Loana ( TPMP ) : a strongly criticized passage, the explanations of the Elvis lookalike

A failed return?

This is a presence that was eagerly awaited! While for the past many months, Loana had worried her fans because of her health, but also her psychological state, seeing her on the air then was certainly a relief for many. Indeed, after being interned in a psychiatric hospital, the former reality TV candidate was at the heart of many rumors about her mental fragility. Always very loyal to the starlet, Cyril Hanouna therefore gave him the opportunity to present himself in front of the public of Do not touch My TV.

During this passage on the plateau of TPMP, Loana also took the opportunity to bury the hatchet with Sylvie Ortega. After having creped the bun on numerous occasions by interposed press releases, the two friends have indeed decided to reconcile and start a relationship on new bases. Facing the cameras of C8, they even went so far as to hug each other. However, if of course this sequence did not fail to attract the attention of viewers, Loana’s look did not go unnoticed either. According to several Internet users, the young woman was indeed completely neglected. Critics have indeed not failed to emphasize his clothing choice considered rather risky and his hairstyle far from neat. Nevertheless, there seems to be a precise reason for this supposed nonchalance. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Rather virulent reactions

Indeed, the style and the general appearance of Loana were thus considered catastrophic by a good number of fans of the show. For this return to the cameras of Do not touch My TV, the young woman was indeed dressed in a leather top widely open on the front and visibly too large. While the straps of her top kept falling, Loana grazed the accident at every moment at the risk of revealing too much. On the side of her hairstyle, remains of coloring appeared carelessly. In short, Loana did not seem prepared for the occasion.

Immediately after his visit to the plateau of TPMP, Twitter is therefore unleashed. Several Internet users did not fail to emphasize this look far from being worked on: ”Poor Loana, she’s in a bad state… What is this outfit, how could they let it enter like that on the set ??? There is no stylist at TPMP for outfit, hairstyle, makeup …“. A remark that was added to many others even more virulent. However, Loana was also able to count on the explanations of one of his friends to come to his defense. Indeed, Eryl Prayer, also invited on Cyril’s set Hanouna, gives the reasons for this lack of preparation. Objeko invites you to discover this statement.

Poor Loana, she’s in a bad state… what is this outfit, how could they let her enter like that on the set ?? There is no stylist at TPMP for outfit, hairstyle, makeup…. – peace (@ pourquoipas333) September 23, 2021

A timing problem

Also on social networks, Loana’s best friend actually delivers some confidences on the misadventures experienced before their arrival behind the scenes of C8 : “Many are talking about Loana’s hairstyle and outfit! We arrived very late for the show due to a delay of our plane! So the motorcycle taxi which does not help, we did not have time to prepare! And we went straight to the plateau! So, before you speak, ask yourself the right questions! “. One way to dot the i’s and reframe the debate. In any case, Loana does not seem to have any luck during his various visits to Cyril. Hanouna. His last visit a few months ago also elicited many negative reactions.

This time, it wasn’t her outfit that was being criticized. But indeed his face that asked questions … The young woman had indeed appeared with frozen features and a bad jaw. However, here too, Loana found someone to help him. Her ex-friend Sylvie Ortega did not fail to express her anger on the Web; She thus provided more details concerning Loana’s condition:“I am outraged to read such horror. This message is addressed to Internet users who have only retained Loana’s jaw as the only flaw … When you have taken so many blows in the mouth by your spouses, come back to me so that I can see what your mouths look like ”. A message that has the gift of being perfectly clear.



