how did Stéphane Plaza experience the failure of the film in theaters?

TV host and real estate agent who has become in a few years a very popular character, Stéphane Plaza has never hidden his desire to become an actor, he who studied for seven years at the Conservatory. It was in 2011 that he took his first steps behind the camera in the series The man for the job, broadcast on M6. The first episode is a great success with more than 3.2 million viewers but the following two do not transform the test and the series is stopped. It is in the theater that Stéphane Plaza’s acting career bounces back with the play Fuse, directed by Arthur Jugnot. Following this, the author and director Didier Van Cauwelaert spotted him on television when he had just been let go by the main role of his next film: “When I learned that the prospective actor could no longer make the film, I was watching a Stéphane Plaza program. I didn’t know him but I liked his humor, his blundering poetry, his hurt generosity. . I said to myself why not him. “

A meeting with Big Heads

And Didier Van Cauwelaert did not have to look far to find the contact of the host of Search apartment or house : “The next day, I was invited to RTL at Les Grosses Têtes for my novel Le Retour de Jules. Stéphane Plaza was there, replacing a columnist at a moment’s notice. All coincidences are not signs, but still… He accepted the script at once.” The film I lost Albert is the adaptation of the novel of the same name that Didier Van Cauwelaert published in April 2018. The pitch? Chloé is a medium and solves the little worries of her clients thanks to her hidden talent: Albert Einstein speaks to her through her mind. But by dint of exploiting his “power” too much, the great physicist decides to change host and is transferred into the body of Zac, a depressed waiter. While everything opposes them, Chloé and Zac will have to collaborate to find their respective dailies … Facing Stéphane Plaza, it is Julie Ferrier who interprets this excited medium. Josiane Balasko, Bernard Le Coq and Alex Vizorek complete the cast.





Stéphane Plaza embarrassed by Thierry Ardisson

Stéphane Plaza therefore plays a character a thousand miles from his image of clown clown in real estate shows and shows a more sensitive facet of his register. Despite this, spectators did not turn out in large numbers when the film was released in September 2018. Indeed, I lost Albert gathered only 62,000 fans of the host in 152 rooms. Too little for a film with a budget of 4.7 million euros. How did Stéphane Plaza react to the failure of this first attempt on the big screen? Invited by Thierry Ardisson in his show The Terrans of Saturday, in June 2019, the troublemaker of M6 tried to defend this project against the sarcasm of the man in black. This one pointed out that I lost Albert had made three times less entries than The car keys, directed by his former sidekick Laurent Baffie, a benchmark in terms of flop. “Can we talk about something negative with Michel Legrand who composed the music, Josiane Balasko, Didier Van Cauwelaert? I’m not sure eh …” remarked the host of House for sale.

A second project that is struggling to see the light of day

On the set of Thierry Ardisson, Stéphane Plaza then evoked a second cinematographic project. It is clear that two years later, his return to the big screen has not yet taken place. It is in the columns of GQ that he explained why: “Something else had to be done but the Covid-19 has changed the situation.” He also ensures that he has not been affected by the bad scores of I lost Albert and shows humor, as usual: “We make 63,000 entries or something like that, we can’t say that we broke the score! On the other hand, the returns for me are not the same as the numbers. Otherwise it would have been marked by everything. We read the reviews on the film, it’s okay, my acting is not concerned. So yes, I have been offered other things in relation to this film, to my playing. Other plays too. is like a balcony, when you have one, you put on one foot. I put one on, let’s wait until you put on the second. “