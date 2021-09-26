How much bigger is the James-Webb Telescope than Hubble?

The James-Webb telescope will be launched in late 2021 into space. The observatory, often described as the successor to Hubble, however has a significant difference in size with its counterpart.

Thanks to its large golden mirror, astronomers hope to glimpse the light of the first galaxies in our Universe. The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is due to take place before the end of 2021, is highly anticipated. The observatory is sometimes presented as the replacement for the famous Hubble, but it should be seen more as a successor.

Granted, the JWST will see in the mid-infrared, while Hubble cannot go beyond the near-infrared – in other words, the James-Webb will see further into the past. But the JWST cannot completely replace Hubble, because unlike it, it is not equipped to observe in the ultraviolet. Its capabilities are not strictly identical. On the other hand, what we can say with certainty is that the JWST will clearly supplant Hubble in size.

This animation produced by Nino Barbey, motion designer at Numerama, allows us to better understand the dimensions of the two observatories – in particular by comparing them to an astronaut.

The JWST shield (also referred to as a sun visor) is roughly the size of a tennis court, NASA describes on its site dedicated to the future observatory. Here are some characteristics of the two space telescopes compared.





Hubble James-webb Telescope length 13,2 meters 22 meters Telescope mass 6.5 tons 12.2 tons Primary mirror diameter 2.4 meters 6.5 meters Primary mirror mass 1 ton 625 kg

A larger primary mirror, but less heavy than that of Hubble

Looking at these figures, one may be surprised at the fact that the primary mirror of the JWST is less heavy than that of Hubble, while it is much larger. NASA has detailed why in a long frequently asked question. It should be borne in mind that Hubble was launched in 1990 and that since then technological advances have been made. Compared to Hubble, a huge gain was made in the weight of the primary mirror of the JWST, relative to the total mass of the telescope. In the case of both telescopes, the shape of the mirror must be extremely precise (the variation from the “ideal” shape of the mirror must be even smaller than the thickness of a hair).

Nonetheless, the two mirrors differ on one point: while Hubble has been fitted with a thick glass mirror, the James-Webb sports a segmented mirror, made up of 18 thin and light pieces that have been put together. ” These types of technologies, which were not available when Hubble was created, will be used across the board. [télescope] Webb », Explains NASA.

As for the orbits of the two telescopes, they are also different. As Hubble evolves at an altitude of about 570 km orbiting the Earth, the JWST will be positioned out of reach of any repair mission: it will be in orbit around the Lagrange point L2, a point of equilibrium at 1 , 5 million km from us. There, it will be all the better protected from the sun’s rays, which is crucial for infrared observations.

