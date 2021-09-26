Hubert Hurkacz wins the fourth title of his career at the Moselle Open in Metz

Four finals, four titles. We can not say that Hubert Hurkacz, who won the trophy in Metz this Sunday, is shaking on the last day of the tournaments. We say of the Pole, 24 years old, 13th in the world, that he embodies a certain quiet strength. He proved it again in Lorraine against Pablo Carreno Busta, a tough guy, however (7-6 [2], 6-3).
While he had nevertheless very quickly conceded his commitment at the start of the match by committing two double faults, Hurkacz gradually returned to the match against a Spaniard who could not work on his body. Because the Pole, who relies on a very good service (9 aces this Sunday and 79% of the points gained behind his first), both in first and second ball, is also very keen on the exchange and knows how to place good volleys on occasion. In the tie-break of the first set, Hurkacz lined up six points in a row to win the set.
By breaking from the start in the second set against a Carreno Busta who seemed to blame the blow, Hurkakz even gave the feeling of flying away. Quickly broken up, he didn’t lose control at all, however. Quiet strength … More serene than his opponent, managing the important moments better, the Pole logically imposed himself by finishing in freewheel by winning the last four games of the match. An important result with a view to qualifying for the Masters.
The Wimbledon semi-finalist won for the occasion his third title of the year after Delray and Miami, the first indoor of his career and the first outside the United States. Sign of the (bad) times for French tennis, for which Metz could look like a private preserve: Hurkacz is the third foreign winner only (after Goffin in 2014 and Gojowczyk in 2017) since 2009.