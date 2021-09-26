IAEA Denied Access to “Indispensable” Site in Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, said on Sunday it had been denied access “essentialAt a Tesa centrifuge component manufacturing workshop near Tehran, Iran.

This refusal is in violation of the September 12 agreement with Iran, the UN body said in a statement. “The Director General reiterates that all Agency activities mentioned in the joint declaration, for all Iranian equipment, facilities, and locations are essential in order to maintain continuityOf its monitoring mission, it is indicated. In his latest report on Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi tells member states that the Islamic republic, however, granted all other access from September 20 to 22.

The report comes as negotiations have stalled to relaunch a landmark 2015 deal slashing Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. After the unilateral withdrawal of the Americans from the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump, Iran gradually abandoned most of its commitments. Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that talks to revive the deal would resume “very soon», But the United States has doubts about the timetable that Tehran has in mind.

The goal of these talks is to bring the United States back into the deal and for Iran to once again curtail its nuclear activities and allow full access to the IAEA.