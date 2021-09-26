Icelanders elect a majority of women to parliament, a first in Europe

Of the 63 seats in the Althingi, 33 will be held by women, or 52.3%, according to projections based on the final results of the ballot held on Saturday.

Women will form the majority in Iceland’s new parliament, a first in Europe, according to the final parliamentary election results released on Sunday.

While several parties reserve a minimum proportion of women among their candidates themselves, no law imposes a quota of women for legislative elections in Iceland, according to the democracy organization International Idea.





Pay equity

Globally, five other countries currently have at least half of women in parliament, according to the International Inter-Parliamentary Union: Rwanda (61%), Cuba (53%), Nicaragua (51%) as well as Mexico and the United States. United Arab Emirates (50%).

Iceland is regularly at the forefront of the cause of women. In October 1975, the country was the scene of a major unprecedented women’s strike to demand better wages and a larger place. The country, which now has 370,000 inhabitants, was also the first to democratically elect a woman head of state in 1980. More recently, it has been applying an avant-garde law on pay parity since 2018 and has been in the lead for 12 years. consecutive rankings of the World Economic Forum in terms of gender equality.

With 37 seats out of 63, the legislative elections held on Saturday strengthened the majority of the left-right alliance in power for four years, but the party of the left-wing environmentalist Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir has lost ground and is emerging in a fragile position with eight seats. Her two right-wing allies find themselves in a position of strength, with the possibility on paper of forming a different coalition with parties other than the Left-Greens of Ms. Jakobsdottir.

